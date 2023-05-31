99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Looking Back: May 31, 2023

Remember when ... take a look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 3:57 AM

50 years ago, May 31, 1973

A conditional use permit was unanimously approved by the Cass County Board of Adjustment for a campground on Loon Lake following a field inspection at the site.

Read more of 'Looking Back'

The Calico Cupboard gift shop is set to open in Pequot Lakes on June 1.

40 years ago, June 2, 1983

The Pequot Lakes Class of 1983 includes 65 graduates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Pequot Lakes baseball players Bill Heisserer, Mike French, Pete Birkeland and Brian Koch are named to the all-conference team.

25 years ago, June 4, 1998

Crosslake Girl Scout Junior Troop 48 buries a time capsule on the Crosslake Museum grounds, set to be unearthed in 2048.

Kristina O’Neill, Eli Loven and Jesse Edgerton are named Pequot Lakes Athletes of the Year.

10 years ago, May 30, 2013

John Wallin is named Minnesota Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year.

Band teacher Mike Sommerness is named Pequot Lakes Teacher of the Year.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: May 31, 2023
May 30, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Community
Whitefish Chain Yacht Club lists summer classes
May 30, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Community
Cabin succession education workshop slated in Crosslake
May 30, 2023 01:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG_5179.JPG
Local
Pine River-Backus valedictorians celebrate the end of the beginning
May 30, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Hannah Barchus
PL Graduation 2023 1.JPG
Local
The Pequot Lakes Class of 2023 has grown up
May 30, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Quinn Trottier
IMG_5262.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Pequot Lakes High School Graduation 2023
May 26, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
2023 Pine River Backus Graduation (1).JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: 2023 Pine River-Backus Seniors Graduate
May 26, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler