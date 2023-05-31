Looking Back: May 31, 2023

50 years ago, May 31, 1973

A conditional use permit was unanimously approved by the Cass County Board of Adjustment for a campground on Loon Lake following a field inspection at the site.

The Calico Cupboard gift shop is set to open in Pequot Lakes on June 1.

40 years ago, June 2, 1983

The Pequot Lakes Class of 1983 includes 65 graduates.

Pequot Lakes baseball players Bill Heisserer, Mike French, Pete Birkeland and Brian Koch are named to the all-conference team.

25 years ago, June 4, 1998

Crosslake Girl Scout Junior Troop 48 buries a time capsule on the Crosslake Museum grounds, set to be unearthed in 2048.

Kristina O’Neill, Eli Loven and Jesse Edgerton are named Pequot Lakes Athletes of the Year.

10 years ago, May 30, 2013

John Wallin is named Minnesota Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year.

Band teacher Mike Sommerness is named Pequot Lakes Teacher of the Year.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer