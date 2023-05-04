Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Looking Back: May 3, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 3:57 PM

50 years ago, May 3, 1973

“The Chic Shop” opens for the season in Pequot Lakes.

Cub Scout Pack 101 is organized in Crosslake, under the sponsorship of the Crosslake Chamber of Commerce.

40 years ago, May 5, 1983

Vern and Linda Buss of Pequot Lakes are selected “Outstanding Laypersons” by the Pequot Lakes Education Association.

Ground is broken on a new Nisswa Chamber of Commerce. The building is designed to be a replica of the old railroad depot and will cost $12,000 to $15,000.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

25 years ago, May 7, 1998

Missy Schrupp is the new Jenkins city clerk, taking over for the retiring Pat Niskanen.

Jesse Edgerton is valedictorian of the Pequot Lakes Class of 1998. Kristina O’Neill is salutatorian.

10 years ago, May 2, 2013

U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan visits Pequot Lakes High School to share lessons with the students on the importance of respect, honesty and integrity.

A record-high 1,400 runners participated in the Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes in Nisswa.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

