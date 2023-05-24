Looking Back: May 24, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
50 years ago, May 24, 1973
Photo: Pine River’s Ron Stark easily clears the high jump at the Pequot Lakes Individual Track Meet.
Ad: Two-bedroom cabin on Sibley Lake available via Points North Realty in Pine River for $9,900.
40 years ago, May 26, 1983
Construction on the State Highway 371-County Road 77 intersection generates interest and curiosity among the public.
ADVERTISEMENT
Winners in the third annual Dam Run at Crosslake were Mike Stone in the 2K with a time of 7:10, and Kelly Frazier in the 10K with a time of 31:29.
25 years ago, May 28, 1998
Pequot Lakes Elementary Principal Erin Suemnick becomes the new Nisswa Elementary School principal, as Nisswa Principal Pat Altrichter will become principal at Brainerd’s Whittier School in the fall.
10 years ago, May 23, 2013
Crosslake Community School’s Tami Martin resigns as executive director.
Pequot Lakes fourth-grade teacher Darla Terry retires after a 40-year career — 31 of which took place in Pequot Lakes.
- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer
ADVERTISEMENT