Community

Looking Back: May 24, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 3:57 AM

50 years ago, May 24, 1973

Photo: Pine River’s Ron Stark easily clears the high jump at the Pequot Lakes Individual Track Meet.

Ad: Two-bedroom cabin on Sibley Lake available via Points North Realty in Pine River for $9,900.

40 years ago, May 26, 1983

Construction on the State Highway 371-County Road 77 intersection generates interest and curiosity among the public.

Winners in the third annual Dam Run at Crosslake were Mike Stone in the 2K with a time of 7:10, and Kelly Frazier in the 10K with a time of 31:29.

25 years ago, May 28, 1998

Pequot Lakes Elementary Principal Erin Suemnick becomes the new Nisswa Elementary School principal, as Nisswa Principal Pat Altrichter will become principal at Brainerd’s Whittier School in the fall.

10 years ago, May 23, 2013

Crosslake Community School’s Tami Martin resigns as executive director.

Pequot Lakes fourth-grade teacher Darla Terry retires after a 40-year career — 31 of which took place in Pequot Lakes.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

