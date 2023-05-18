Looking Back: May 18, 2023

50 years ago, May 17, 1973

The Sixth District American Legion Convention will take place in Pequot Lakes for the first time in 23 years.

Kevin Hagen is valedictorian and Nancy Kennedy is salutatorian for the Pequot Lakes class of 1973.

40 years ago, May 19, 1983

David Nelson is valedictorian and Kathryn Ebnet is salutatorian for the Pequot Lakes Class of 1983.

Vonda Johnson is valedictorian and Kristi Brownell is salutatorian for the Pine River Class of 1983.

25 years ago, May 21, 1998

Kristina Marie O’Neill of Pequot Lakes is crowned Minnesota’s Homecoming Queen.

A rare and threatened Blandings turtle is found near Pequot Lakes.

10 years ago, May 16, 2013

The Brainerd lakes area is announced as the host of the 2014 Governor’s Fishing Opener, with Grand View Lodge serving as event headquarters.

Both Vanessa Lane and Tyler Tappe set school records at the Section 8-2A True Team track and field meet.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer