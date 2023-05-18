99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Looking Back: May 18, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 4:57 AM

50 years ago, May 17, 1973

The Sixth District American Legion Convention will take place in Pequot Lakes for the first time in 23 years.

Kevin Hagen is valedictorian and Nancy Kennedy is salutatorian for the Pequot Lakes class of 1973.

Read more of 'Looking Back'

40 years ago, May 19, 1983

David Nelson is valedictorian and Kathryn Ebnet is salutatorian for the Pequot Lakes Class of 1983.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vonda Johnson is valedictorian and Kristi Brownell is salutatorian for the Pine River Class of 1983.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

25 years ago, May 21, 1998

Kristina Marie O’Neill of Pequot Lakes is crowned Minnesota’s Homecoming Queen.

A rare and threatened Blandings turtle is found near Pequot Lakes.

10 years ago, May 16, 2013

The Brainerd lakes area is announced as the host of the 2014 Governor’s Fishing Opener, with Grand View Lodge serving as event headquarters.

Both Vanessa Lane and Tyler Tappe set school records at the Section 8-2A True Team track and field meet.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
Welcome Wanigan May 2023 Amber Hidde.JPG
Community
Gull Lake anglers enjoy free coffee and doughnuts on the water
May 17, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Sandy Brown of Breezy Point on Wheel of Fortune May 2023.JPG
Exclusive
Local
Breezy Point woman appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
May 17, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: May 17, 2023
May 17, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot Manufacturing Team.JPG
Local
Pequot Manufacturing is 2023 Award in Philanthropy recipient
May 16, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
051623-CO-weekly-reports-crappie.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Can I keep it? Numerous area lakes have special panfish regulations
May 16, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Crosslake City Council May 8, 2023, apartment rendering (2).png
Local
Proposed 27-unit apartment complex in Crosslake discussed
May 15, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
051723-shoreland-restoration-shutterstock.jpg
Local
WAPOA's annual shoreline restoration open house is May 20
May 17, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal