Looking Back: May 11, 2023

Take a look back in history found on past pages of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 4:57 AM

50 years ago, May 10, 1973

All Minnesota lakes are expected to be ice-free in time for the fishing opener.

(Photo) Gene Shapinski, Nisswa, Chuck Dolezal, Backus, and Dick Bulthuif, Backus, enjoy some early panfishing on the lower end of Gull Lake.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

40 years ago, May 12, 1983

Nisswa School’s fifth annual Grandparents Day event is a big success. More than 130 grandparents came to have coffee and lunch and enjoy a program by students.

Read more of 'Looking Back'

25 years ago, May 14, 1998

Construction is set to begin on a Breezy Point ice arena in the coming weeks and should be completed by winter.

Ed Larsen, former Pequot Lakes mayor and Pequot Lakes High School principal, announces that he is exploring seeking a Crow Wing County Board seat.

10 years ago, May 9, 2013

Heartland Animal Rescue Team’s annual “Hoofin’ it for HART” event raised money and awareness with a “Cinco de Bow-Wow” theme.

The Patriot softball team wins six of its first seven games.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
