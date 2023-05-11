Looking Back: May 11, 2023
Take a look back in history found on past pages of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
50 years ago, May 10, 1973
All Minnesota lakes are expected to be ice-free in time for the fishing opener.
(Photo) Gene Shapinski, Nisswa, Chuck Dolezal, Backus, and Dick Bulthuif, Backus, enjoy some early panfishing on the lower end of Gull Lake.
40 years ago, May 12, 1983
Nisswa School’s fifth annual Grandparents Day event is a big success. More than 130 grandparents came to have coffee and lunch and enjoy a program by students.
ADVERTISEMENT
25 years ago, May 14, 1998
Construction is set to begin on a Breezy Point ice arena in the coming weeks and should be completed by winter.
Ed Larsen, former Pequot Lakes mayor and Pequot Lakes High School principal, announces that he is exploring seeking a Crow Wing County Board seat.
10 years ago, May 9, 2013
Heartland Animal Rescue Team’s annual “Hoofin’ it for HART” event raised money and awareness with a “Cinco de Bow-Wow” theme.
The Patriot softball team wins six of its first seven games.
- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer
ADVERTISEMENT