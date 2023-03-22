99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Looking Back: March 22, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By Dan Determan
Today at 4:57 AM

50 years ago, March 22, 1973

Nisswa Police Chief Al Cheney announces his resignation, saying he will return to his old job as a patrolman in Hutchinson.

The federal government warns the public that gasoline may be in short supply this summer.

Read more of 'Looking Back'

40 years ago, March 24, 1983

Former Pequot Lakes Superintendent C.A. McLaird is honored at an appreciation and farewell event.

Photo: The baptism of Nichole Marie at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church brought together five generations in Nisswa: Mrs. Paul (Milly) Koep, Mrs. Marv (Judy) Koep, Emma Koep, Mrs. Rick (Shelley) Bartella and young Nichole.

25 years ago, March 26, 1998

PR-B’s Missy Chitwood joins Heather Neznik and Brianna Biebighauser of Pequot Lakes on the all-area girls’ basketball team. PR-B’s Stacy Hoefs and Sarah Laposky were honorable mentions.

10 years ago, March 21, 2013

Crosslake’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade was 60 degrees colder than the 2012 parade, but 8,000 spectators still came to town.

Pequot Lakes skier Alex Stone finishes 10th at the 14U Regional Championships at Winter Park, Colorado.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
