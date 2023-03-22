Looking Back: March 22, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
50 years ago, March 22, 1973
Nisswa Police Chief Al Cheney announces his resignation, saying he will return to his old job as a patrolman in Hutchinson.
The federal government warns the public that gasoline may be in short supply this summer.
40 years ago, March 24, 1983
Former Pequot Lakes Superintendent C.A. McLaird is honored at an appreciation and farewell event.
Photo: The baptism of Nichole Marie at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church brought together five generations in Nisswa: Mrs. Paul (Milly) Koep, Mrs. Marv (Judy) Koep, Emma Koep, Mrs. Rick (Shelley) Bartella and young Nichole.
25 years ago, March 26, 1998
PR-B’s Missy Chitwood joins Heather Neznik and Brianna Biebighauser of Pequot Lakes on the all-area girls’ basketball team. PR-B’s Stacy Hoefs and Sarah Laposky were honorable mentions.
10 years ago, March 21, 2013
Crosslake’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade was 60 degrees colder than the 2012 parade, but 8,000 spectators still came to town.
Pequot Lakes skier Alex Stone finishes 10th at the 14U Regional Championships at Winter Park, Colorado.
- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer
