Looking Back: March 2, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

March 02, 2023 03:57 AM

50 years ago, March 1, 1973

State Sen. Winston Borden is named one of the Ten Outstanding Young Men in Minnesota by the state Jaycees organization.

40 years ago, March 3, 1983

Eighteen students from the Pequot Lakes German II and IV classes will travel to Germany: Peter Birkeland, Michelle Johnson, Katie Brine, Kris Johnson, Dana Buntje, John LaBarre, Verena Buss, Char Miller, Helen Eagle, Sally Moberg, Kathy Ebnet, Mary Roehl, Brian Frankenberg, Mary Schwieters, Jenny Hall, Julee Thrane, Kristi Heidt and Jeff Wallin.

25 years ago, March 5, 1998

A proposal brought before the Pequot Lakes School Board requests to make competitive dance the district’s newest extracurricular activity.

Nisswa inventor Bill Groves creates a device designed to time snowmobile races.

10 years ago, Feb. 28, 2013

The Pequot Lakes School Board announces the date for a public forum to seek input on the district’s search for a new superintendent.

Road Crew wrestler Anthony Philipson takes first and Drey Loge second at the section individual meet, advancing to state.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
