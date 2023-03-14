6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Looking Back: March 14, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
March 14, 2023 04:57 AM

50 years ago, March 15, 1973

The Jenkins Booster Club celebrates its first anniversary.

Ad: Arrow Land Co. offers real estate for sale – Small modern home just outside village limits. Wooded lot with 100 feet of frontage. $4,450.

40 years ago, March 17, 1983

Write-in candidate Bill McGee is voted in and confirmed as the new supervisor of the Sibley Township Board, defeating incumbent Harris Tweed by one vote

Nearly 500 people attend Pequot Lakes High School’s Festival of the Arts.

25 years ago, March 19, 1998

Calvin Wallin is honored for 30 years of teaching firearm safety in Pequot Lakes.

Sibley and Ideal Townships vote to end elections for township clerks, and will instead appoint individuals to that position.

10 years ago, March 14, 2013

Six candidates are to be interviewed for Pequot Lakes’ open superintendent position.

The Patriot girls basketball team is stopped one game short of a third straight trip to state, falling to No. 1-seed Crookston in the section finals.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

