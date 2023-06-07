Looking Back: June 7, 2023

50 years ago, June 7, 1973

New officers of the Nisswa-Pequot Jaycees are Dave Buss, secretary; Rob Norgon, president; John Wallin and Randy Perkins, treasurer; Glen Harcy, director; Carl Anderson, internal vice president; Dennis Lueck, director; Greg Stenglein, executive vice president; and Dave Hall, state director.

40 years ago, June 9, 1983

Increasing the chlorine level in the city’s water in an attempt to fix a problem with brown water in Pequot Lakes has bait dealers complaining about the loss of minnows and leeches.

Photo: Bruce Thompson is greeted at home plate after one of his two home runs in Pequot Lakes-Nisswa’s 8-6 loss to Backus.

25 years ago, June 11, 1998

The dam in Crosslake is to be rehabilitated, with construction set to begin in 1999.

The Pequot Lakes boys golf team places eighth at the State Class A meet in St. Cloud.

10 years ago, June 6, 2013

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hatchery releases 1.53 million young walleyes into the Whitefish Chain.

Both the Patriot softball and girls track and field teams win their first section titles to advance to state.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer