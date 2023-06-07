99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Looking Back: June 7, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 4:57 AM

50 years ago, June 7, 1973

New officers of the Nisswa-Pequot Jaycees are Dave Buss, secretary; Rob Norgon, president; John Wallin and Randy Perkins, treasurer; Glen Harcy, director; Carl Anderson, internal vice president; Dennis Lueck, director; Greg Stenglein, executive vice president; and Dave Hall, state director.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

40 years ago, June 9, 1983

Increasing the chlorine level in the city’s water in an attempt to fix a problem with brown water in Pequot Lakes has bait dealers complaining about the loss of minnows and leeches.

Photo: Bruce Thompson is greeted at home plate after one of his two home runs in Pequot Lakes-Nisswa’s 8-6 loss to Backus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more of 'Looking Back'

25 years ago, June 11, 1998

The dam in Crosslake is to be rehabilitated, with construction set to begin in 1999.

The Pequot Lakes boys golf team places eighth at the State Class A meet in St. Cloud.

10 years ago, June 6, 2013

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hatchery releases 1.53 million young walleyes into the Whitefish Chain.

Both the Patriot softball and girls track and field teams win their first section titles to advance to state.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
Cherry car show (1).JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes shows hot cars on hot day
June 07, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
People fishing
Community
Take a Kid Fishing weekend is June 9-11
June 06, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
june-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Community
Calendar: June 2023 events listed
June 06, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Scott Jensen - Farmfest
Minnesota
Former GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen sues Minnesota medical board, attorney general
June 06, 2023 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A wolf stalks a fish in Voyageurs National Park. On Thursday, researchers released the first-ever video of wolves eating fish, and said GPS data shows one pack spent about half their time during several weeks in April and May “hunting’’ around creeks, namely for spawning suckers and northern pike. (Still frame from Voyageurs National Park video)
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota wolves eating fish wasn’t a fluke — it’s a thing
June 06, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Weekend Volunteers3. Jim Brandt.jpg
Local
Whitefish's Big Island may see big changes
May 24, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal