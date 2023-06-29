Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Looking Back: June 29, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 3:57 AM

50 years ago, June 28, 1973

Tom and Mary Ebnet operate the Wild Acres Game Farm and Preserve where they raise quail, partridge, pheasants and ducks for hunters.

The King Brothers’ Circus is coming to Pequot Lakes. Tickets are $1.25 for children and $2 for adults.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

40 years ago, June 30, 1983

The Manhattan Beach summer home of Orlen Goldenstein was destroyed. The cause is unknown.

With the Fourth of July coming up, state fire marshal Wes Warner warns Minnesotans that fireworks are illegal and can result in serious injury and damage to property.

25 years ago, July 2, 1998

The Nisswa Volunteer Fire Department hosts a training session involving an overturned school bus.

The Chip Lohmiller Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Whitebirch Golf Course raises more than $5,000 for the Pequot-Crosslake Youth Hockey Association.

10 years ago, June 27, 2013

Custodian Brad Myers retires after 28 years in the Pequot Lakes School District.

Nisswa Drug owners Dennia and Sandra Hins retire after 39 years.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
