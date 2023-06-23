Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Looking Back: June 23, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 4:57 AM

50 years ago, June 21, 1973

Ad: From Pine Motor Company in Pine River: 1969 Pontiac Convertible, V-8, automatic, very clean, just right for those summer days. $1,395.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

40 years ago, June 23, 1983

Headline: Fun wins out at Nisswa carnival

Members of the Ossawinnamakee/Kimble Yacht Club spend the day cleaning the shorelines of both lakes, with 12 bags of trash and several discarded tires collected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more of 'Looking Back'

25 years ago, June 25, 1998

Trees are cleared in Nisswa to make way for a new softball diamond.

Bette Mezzenga is elected president of the Crow Wing Power Board.

10 years ago, June 20, 2013

Todd Lyscio is hired as executive director of Crosslake Community School.

The Pequot Lakes girls golf team finishes third at state.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
Uppgaard-WMA.JPG
Community
Uppgaard Wildlife Management Area in Crosslake gets new guides
June 22, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Meredith Sommers
prm-2023-summer-Her-Voice.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Her Voice Magazine - Summer 2023
June 22, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Business Bites: Damsite Supper Club opens in Pine River
June 22, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
june-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Community
Calendar: June 22-July 1, 2023, events listed
June 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
2577633+060316.fireworks.jpg
Local
City of Nisswa donates $2,500 toward July 3 fireworks
June 21, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
N2306P49005H.jpg
Local
Canine influenza outbreak continues
June 21, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Lakes Area Food Shelf logo Jan. 26, 2023.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes food shelf to break ground on building addition
June 20, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal