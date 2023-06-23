Looking Back: June 23, 2023

50 years ago, June 21, 1973

Ad: From Pine Motor Company in Pine River: 1969 Pontiac Convertible, V-8, automatic, very clean, just right for those summer days. $1,395.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

40 years ago, June 23, 1983

Headline: Fun wins out at Nisswa carnival

Members of the Ossawinnamakee/Kimble Yacht Club spend the day cleaning the shorelines of both lakes, with 12 bags of trash and several discarded tires collected.

25 years ago, June 25, 1998

Trees are cleared in Nisswa to make way for a new softball diamond.

Bette Mezzenga is elected president of the Crow Wing Power Board.

10 years ago, June 20, 2013

Todd Lyscio is hired as executive director of Crosslake Community School.

The Pequot Lakes girls golf team finishes third at state.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer