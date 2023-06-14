Looking Back: June 14, 2023

50 years ago, June 14, 1973

Dr. Michael Musty opens a clinic in Pine River.

Cheryl Tweed of Pequot Lakes receives the St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing Centennial Club Award for 1973.

40 years ago, June 16, 1983

The Nisswa Pickle Factory women’s slow pitch softball team moves to 2-0 with a win over the Brother’s Lodge team in Crosslake.

Jim Lee rejoins the staff at KTIG as the station manager.

25 years ago, June 18, 1998

The Pequot Lakes American Legion Post 49 celebrates its 75th anniversary.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Crosslake plans to strengthen the Pine River dam and dikes around Crosslake with a $7 million-$8 million project.

10 years ago, June 13, 2013

The Pequot Lakes 4x100 team of Vanessa Lane, Rachel Allen, Chloe Bermel and Abby Palmer win the Class A state title. Lane also finished first in the 100-meter dash.

Pequot Lakes’ Tyler Tappe ties a state meet record with a pole vault of 15 feet, 6 inches. Tappe finished second in the state final.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer