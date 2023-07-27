Looking Back: July 27, 2023

50 years ago, July 26, 1973

Photo: Loy Pfeiffer and Mrs. Jean Thurlow help pour lemonade for the bean dinner at Bean Hole Days.

40 years ago, July 28, 1983

Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point residents should be able to have cable TV by September, as construction crews are laying main lines throughout the area.

25 years ago, July 30, 1998

Roughly 50 boats took part in the parade at the Whitefish Chain Antique and Classic Wood Boat Rendezvous.

July 22’s turtle race in Nisswa was the largest, with 488 racers and 1,300 spectators.

10 years ago, July 25, 2013

“Crosslake in Bloom” features tours of the city’s best gardens.

The Pequot Lakes 16U baseball team finishes second in the state tournament.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer