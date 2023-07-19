6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, July 19

Community

Looking Back: July 19, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 5:57 AM

50 years ago, July 19, 1973

Debbie Zaske is elected co-chairman of Community Action's Youth Activities Committee.

The Pine River Art Club will hold its 13th annual art show July 26-29 at Pine River High School.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

40 years ago, July 21, 1983

Bob and Florence Nachbar are retiring and liquidating Bob’s Secondhand Store after 23 years in business.

James Eulberg of Mankato caught an 11-pound, 11.5-ounce walleye on Gull Lake.

Read more of 'Looking Back'

25 years ago, July 23, 1998

New PR-B superintendent Randal Eckart attends his first school board meeting.

Nisswa City Council member Mark Ronnei resigns, and former Mayor Lenny Hodgson agrees to fill his seat until the November election.

10 years ago, July 18, 2013

Zebra mussels are found in the Whitefish Chain.

Mission Township celebrates its centennial.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

