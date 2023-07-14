Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Looking Back: July 14, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 4:57 AM

50 years ago, July 12, 1973

Dutch elm disease has been discovered at two locations on Ossawinnamakee Lake.

40 years ago, July 14, 1983

Vicki Haack resigns as director of the Pequot Lakes High School band. She was the third band director in the past two years.

Miss Pequot Lakes Heidi Bost and Miss Crosslake Helen Eagle will participate in the 1983 Minneapolis Aquatennial’s gala celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more of 'Looking Back'

25 years ago, July 16, 1998

Bonnie Watt, Steve Stricker and Steve McAllister all resign from the Jenkins City Council in a matter of hours.

Donald Lenzen is hired as Pequot Lakes’ new elementary school principal.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

10 years ago, July 11, 2013

Nisswa native Rebecca Yeh is set to compete in the Miss America Pageant.

Joessa Giesen of Pequot Lakes qualifies for the National High School Rodeo competition after finishing third at state in barrel racing.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
Crosslake Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller July 2023.jpg
Local
Crosslake goes with full-time fire chief
21h ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
RON - SOLO.jpg
Community
Outdoor personality Ron Schara to speak at Longville church
23h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: July 13, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
haze.JPG
Local
Canada wildfire smoke presence expected to continue through summer
22h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Graphic showing Minnesota's air quality alert index
Local
Air quality alert in effect starting Friday, July 14
16h ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
071223-erik-lee-police-chief.jpg
Local
Crosslake police chief attends last meeting in that role
1d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt