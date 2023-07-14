Looking Back: July 14, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
50 years ago, July 12, 1973
Dutch elm disease has been discovered at two locations on Ossawinnamakee Lake.
40 years ago, July 14, 1983
Vicki Haack resigns as director of the Pequot Lakes High School band. She was the third band director in the past two years.
Miss Pequot Lakes Heidi Bost and Miss Crosslake Helen Eagle will participate in the 1983 Minneapolis Aquatennial’s gala celebration.
25 years ago, July 16, 1998
Bonnie Watt, Steve Stricker and Steve McAllister all resign from the Jenkins City Council in a matter of hours.
Donald Lenzen is hired as Pequot Lakes’ new elementary school principal.
10 years ago, July 11, 2013
Nisswa native Rebecca Yeh is set to compete in the Miss America Pageant.
Joessa Giesen of Pequot Lakes qualifies for the National High School Rodeo competition after finishing third at state in barrel racing.
- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer
