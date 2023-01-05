99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
Looking Back: Jan. 5, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
January 05, 2023 04:01 AM
50 years ago, Jan. 4, 1973

Photo: Fritz’s final resting place-Taxidermist Bill Nagel straightens the neck on Fritz the swan in Spike’s Barber Shop in Pine River. Fritz has lived in Pine RIver for the past year, but died this fall from an unknown cause.

40 years ago, Jan. 6, 1983

Henrietta Greer retires from the Pequot Lakes City Council. In her time, Greer had served as mayor, council member, school teacher and city clerk.

John Lindbom retires after 25 years behind the bar at the Pickle Factory in Nisswa.

25 years ago, Jan 9, 1998

Jenkins army veteran Andy Stiller is featured on the front page. In 1959 and 1960, Stiller was a barracks mate and friend of Elvis Presley.

Rozita Rogers, Janice Olson, Heather Murrerr, Kristin Paine, Britta Harvey, Jessie Horman and Arika Thiede will compete in the Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant.

10 years ago, Jan. 3, 2013

More than 1,300 Minnesota drivers were arrested for DWI in December.

The Lightning girls hockey team captures the Schwan Cup title with wins over International Falls, St. Francis, Worthington and Silver Bay.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
