Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

Looking Back: Jan. 25, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
January 25, 2023 04:01 AM
50 years ago, Jan. 25, 1973

Photo: Jim Dullum, of Nisswa, keeps his eye on the trail ahead while cross-country skiing.

Photo: Ray Dowling, of Nisswa, speared a 17 1/2-pound northern pike from Cullen Lake.

40 years ago, Jan. 27, 1983

Barb Uppgaard, of Crosslake, earned the Outstanding School Board Member Award for 1983.

A fire starts in the basement of the Manhattan Beach Club. Crosslake firefighters extinguished the blaze, but it rekindled.

25 years ago, Jan 29, 1998

C. Elmer Anderson — former governor, lieutenant governor, Nisswa mayor and Brainerd mayor — dies at 85.

Pine River wrestler Dale Johnson earns his 100th career victory.

10 years ago, Jan. 24, 2013

The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza draws a crowd of 10,500 anglers despite 40 mph wind gusts and sub-zero wind chills.

The Patriot girls basketball team trounced Deer River 82-35.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
