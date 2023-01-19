STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Looking Back: Jan. 19, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
January 19, 2023 04:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

50 years ago, Jan. 18, 1973

A fire gutted Gardiner Hardware in Pine River. Firefighters feared it may engulf the entire block.

The Pequot Lakes Fire Department was called to the home of Roland Fischer outside of Pequot Lakes. The Fischers narrowly escaped with their lives when the home burst into flames.

Read more of 'Looking Back'
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Jan. 12, 2023
Remember when? Take a look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
January 12, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Jan. 5, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
January 05, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 29, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 29, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 21, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 22, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 15, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 15, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 8, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 08, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 1, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 01, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Nov. 23, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
November 23, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Nov. 16, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
November 16, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan

40 years ago, Jan. 20, 1983

Photo: Pequot Lakes wrestling coach Charlie Munz shouts encouragement to heavyweight wrestler Terry Wallin during his match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa Wetrosky is named a new correspondent to teenage magazine Co-Ed for Pequot Lakes School.

25 years ago, Jan 22, 1998

Arika Thiede is crowned Miss Pequot Lakes. She is the fourth Thiede sister crowned in 10 years.

Marty Peisch is appointed Pequot Lakes city clerk.

10 years ago, Jan. 17, 2013

Quarterdeck Resort on Gull Lake announces renovations, with a 68-unit condominium to replace many of the 50-year-old cabins in 2014.

Pequot Lakes skier Savanna Stone won the overall women’s giant slalom race in a Federation Internationale de Ski event in Loch Lomond, Ontario, Canada.

— Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Related Topics: HISTORYLAKE COUNTRY ECHOLOOKING BACKPEQUOT LAKES
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Jan. 18, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
January 18, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
011723-ask-a-trooper-mirrors.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: My driver's side mirror broke off in an accident. Is my vehicle still legal to drive?
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
January 17, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Jan. 11, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
January 11, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
011022-ask-a-trooper-flashing-lights.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: A State Trooper is driving toward me with flashing lights on, am I supposed to move over?
Send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
January 10, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol