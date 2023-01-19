Looking Back: Jan. 19, 2023

50 years ago, Jan. 18, 1973

A fire gutted Gardiner Hardware in Pine River. Firefighters feared it may engulf the entire block.

The Pequot Lakes Fire Department was called to the home of Roland Fischer outside of Pequot Lakes. The Fischers narrowly escaped with their lives when the home burst into flames.

40 years ago, Jan. 20, 1983

Photo: Pequot Lakes wrestling coach Charlie Munz shouts encouragement to heavyweight wrestler Terry Wallin during his match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa Wetrosky is named a new correspondent to teenage magazine Co-Ed for Pequot Lakes School.

25 years ago, Jan 22, 1998

Arika Thiede is crowned Miss Pequot Lakes. She is the fourth Thiede sister crowned in 10 years.

Marty Peisch is appointed Pequot Lakes city clerk.

10 years ago, Jan. 17, 2013

Quarterdeck Resort on Gull Lake announces renovations, with a 68-unit condominium to replace many of the 50-year-old cabins in 2014.

Pequot Lakes skier Savanna Stone won the overall women’s giant slalom race in a Federation Internationale de Ski event in Loch Lomond, Ontario, Canada.

— Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer