99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Looking Back: Jan. 12, 2023

Remember when? Take a look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
January 12, 2023 04:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

50 years ago, Jan. 11, 1973

Photo: Jim Dano, of Nisswa, glances back at the competition as he rounds the No. 2 curve at the Merrifield Snowmobile Derby. Dano finished third in the heat.

40 years ago, Jan. 13, 1983

Jenkins Mayor Dwight Heim and newly elected city council members Mike Bunn and Peter Newton are sworn in.

After a slow start to winter, the lakes area is rocked with six inches of snow Thursday and three more Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more of 'Looking Back'
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Jan. 5, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
January 05, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 29, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 29, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 21, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 22, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 15, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 15, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 8, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 08, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 1, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 01, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Nov. 23, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
November 23, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Nov. 16, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
November 16, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Nov. 10, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
November 10, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan

25 years ago, Jan 15, 1998

Jenkins City Clerk Pat Niskanen announces her retirement after 25 years with the city.

Pequot Lakes School District’s Local 284 workers agree to an 8% pay increase over two years.

10 years ago, Jan. 10, 2013

Lizzy Thurlow, of Nisswa, is crowned Miss Central Lakes Outstanding Teen.

The Lightning girls hockey team picked up its fifth straight victory with a 3-1 win over International Falls.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Related Topics: HISTORYLAKE COUNTRY ECHOLOOKING BACKPEQUOT LAKESNISSWAJENKINS
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Jan. 11, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
January 11, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
011022-ask-a-trooper-flashing-lights.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: A State Trooper is driving toward me with flashing lights on, am I supposed to move over?
Send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
January 10, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
prm-2023-pine-river-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2023 Pine River Area Visitor Guide
'Like' and follow the Pine River Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and find us online at www.pinerivermn.com
January 05, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
prm-2023-cw-resource-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2023 Crow Wing Co. Resource Guide
Filled with information about Crow Wing County, area cities, schools, churches and nonprofit organizations.
January 04, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal