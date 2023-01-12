Looking Back: Jan. 12, 2023

50 years ago, Jan. 11, 1973

Photo: Jim Dano, of Nisswa, glances back at the competition as he rounds the No. 2 curve at the Merrifield Snowmobile Derby. Dano finished third in the heat.

40 years ago, Jan. 13, 1983

Jenkins Mayor Dwight Heim and newly elected city council members Mike Bunn and Peter Newton are sworn in.

After a slow start to winter, the lakes area is rocked with six inches of snow Thursday and three more Sunday.

25 years ago, Jan 15, 1998

Jenkins City Clerk Pat Niskanen announces her retirement after 25 years with the city.

Pequot Lakes School District’s Local 284 workers agree to an 8% pay increase over two years.

10 years ago, Jan. 10, 2013

Lizzy Thurlow, of Nisswa, is crowned Miss Central Lakes Outstanding Teen.

The Lightning girls hockey team picked up its fifth straight victory with a 3-1 win over International Falls.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer