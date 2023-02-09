Looking Back: Feb. 9, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
50 years ago, Feb. 8, 1973
The Crosslake Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Spaghetti Supper on Feb. 16 at the Cedar Chest. Proceeds will go to the city’s Fourth of July Fireworks fund.
40 years ago, Feb. 10, 1983
Photo: Mary Ebnet watches her son, Ted, as he wrestles against Pierz on Parents’ Night.
25 years ago, Feb. 12, 1998
Frank Rohde announces his resignation as mayor of Jenkins, citing poor health.
Marissa Amundson wins the Pequot Lakes spelling bee.
10 years ago, Feb. 7, 2013
Brad Person is appointed Crosslake’s city attorney.
Senior skier Savannah Stone finished nearly six seconds faster than the rest of the field in a home invitational.
