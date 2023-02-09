Looking Back: Feb. 9, 2023

50 years ago, Feb. 8, 1973

Ad: The Country Echo — The People’s Paper — Serving the people of Cass and Crow Wing Counties. 10 cents per copy.

The Crosslake Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Spaghetti Supper on Feb. 16 at the Cedar Chest. Proceeds will go to the city’s Fourth of July Fireworks fund.

40 years ago, Feb. 10, 1983

Photo: Mary Ebnet watches her son, Ted, as he wrestles against Pierz on Parents’ Night.

Ad: Oak — cut, split and delivered within 10 miles of Pequot Lakes. $50/cord.

25 years ago, Feb. 12, 1998

Frank Rohde announces his resignation as mayor of Jenkins, citing poor health.

Marissa Amundson wins the Pequot Lakes spelling bee.

10 years ago, Feb. 7, 2013

Brad Person is appointed Crosslake’s city attorney.

Senior skier Savannah Stone finished nearly six seconds faster than the rest of the field in a home invitational.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer