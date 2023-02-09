99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Looking Back: Feb. 9, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
February 09, 2023 04:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

50 years ago, Feb. 8, 1973

Ad: The Country Echo — The People’s Paper — Serving the people of Cass and Crow Wing Counties. 10 cents per copy.

The Crosslake Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Spaghetti Supper on Feb. 16 at the Cedar Chest. Proceeds will go to the city’s Fourth of July Fireworks fund.

Read more of 'Looking Back'
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Feb. 2, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
February 02, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Jan. 25, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
January 25, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Jan. 19, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
January 19, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Jan. 12, 2023
Remember when? Take a look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
January 12, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Jan. 5, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
January 05, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 29, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 29, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 21, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 22, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 15, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 15, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 8, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 08, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan

40 years ago, Feb. 10, 1983

Photo: Mary Ebnet watches her son, Ted, as he wrestles against Pierz on Parents’ Night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ad: Oak — cut, split and delivered within 10 miles of Pequot Lakes. $50/cord.

25 years ago, Feb. 12, 1998

Frank Rohde announces his resignation as mayor of Jenkins, citing poor health.

Marissa Amundson wins the Pequot Lakes spelling bee.

10 years ago, Feb. 7, 2013

Brad Person is appointed Crosslake’s city attorney.

Senior skier Savannah Stone finished nearly six seconds faster than the rest of the field in a home invitational.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Related Topics: HISTORYLAKE COUNTRY ECHOLOOKING BACKPEQUOT LAKESCROSSLAKENISSWABREEZY POINTJENKINS
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
020223-ask-a-trooper-collector-plates.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Is it legal to use collector license plates on a vehicle driven on a daily basis?
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.
February 06, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Feb. 1, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
February 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
012423-newman-patch.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Scouts hold honors meeting
Guest of honor was retiring Scoutmaster Denton Newman Jr.
January 27, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-crosslake-winterfest.jpg
Community
2023 Crosslake Winterfest & Soupfest
Thursday-Saturday, February 2-4, 2023
January 27, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal