Looking Back: Feb. 22, 2023

50 years ago, Feb. 22, 1973

Ad: The Country Echo invites the public to visit the newspaper’s office for a first anniversary celebration.

40 years ago, Feb. 24, 1983

The Pequot Lakes School Board must cut roughly $130,000 for the coming school year, affecting nine staff members.

Crosslake’s Citizens Advisory Committee suggests hiring a third full-time police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

25 years ago, Feb. 26, 1998

Justin Durham and Wendy Swenson are crowned Pequot Lakes Sno-Daze king and queen.

Dan Loven is named Pequot Lakes’ new fire chief.

10 years ago, Feb. 21, 2013

Carissa Voels is crowned Miss Nisswa.

Pequot Lakes senior Savannah Stone finishes second at the state Alpine ski meet.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer