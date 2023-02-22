Looking Back: Feb. 22, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
50 years ago, Feb. 22, 1973
Ad: The Country Echo invites the public to visit the newspaper’s office for a first anniversary celebration.
Remember when: Take a look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
Remember when? Take a look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
40 years ago, Feb. 24, 1983
The Pequot Lakes School Board must cut roughly $130,000 for the coming school year, affecting nine staff members.
Crosslake’s Citizens Advisory Committee suggests hiring a third full-time police officer.
25 years ago, Feb. 26, 1998
Justin Durham and Wendy Swenson are crowned Pequot Lakes Sno-Daze king and queen.
Dan Loven is named Pequot Lakes’ new fire chief.
10 years ago, Feb. 21, 2013
Carissa Voels is crowned Miss Nisswa.
Pequot Lakes senior Savannah Stone finishes second at the state Alpine ski meet.
- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer