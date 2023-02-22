99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Looking Back: Feb. 22, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
February 22, 2023 04:57 AM

50 years ago, Feb. 22, 1973

Ad: The Country Echo invites the public to visit the newspaper's office for a first anniversary celebration.

40 years ago, Feb. 24, 1983

The Pequot Lakes School Board must cut roughly $130,000 for the coming school year, affecting nine staff members.

Crosslake's Citizens Advisory Committee suggests hiring a third full-time police officer.

25 years ago, Feb. 26, 1998

Justin Durham and Wendy Swenson are crowned Pequot Lakes Sno-Daze king and queen.

Dan Loven is named Pequot Lakes' new fire chief.

10 years ago, Feb. 21, 2013

Carissa Voels is crowned Miss Nisswa.

Pequot Lakes senior Savannah Stone finishes second at the state Alpine ski meet.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
