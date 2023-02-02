99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Looking Back: Feb. 2, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
February 02, 2023 04:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

50 years ago, Feb. 1, 1973

Misener’s Bakery in Pequot Lakes is gutted by a fire Sunday night. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to just that building.

Pequot Lakes High School Counselor David Sjoblad and 44 other educators visit the Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois.

Read more of 'Looking Back'
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Jan. 25, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
January 25, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Jan. 19, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
January 19, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Jan. 12, 2023
Remember when? Take a look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
January 12, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Jan. 5, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
January 05, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 29, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 29, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 21, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 22, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 15, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 15, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 8, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 08, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 1, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 01, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan

40 years ago, Feb. 3, 1983

Photo: Pequot Lakes basketball player Pete Birkeland blocks a shot in the team’s win over Verndale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Garin is elected Crosslake’s fire chief following the retirement of Francis Fraser.

25 years ago, Feb. 5, 1998

Pequot Lakes resident Tim Leagjeld spent 35 hours building a 12-foot model of the HMS Titanic — eight weeks into the movie’s run at the top of the box office — and brought it into Pequot Lakes High School as an educational opportunity.

10 years ago, Jan. 31, 2013

The Road Crew wrestling team wins the Mid-State Conference Championship, and Drey Loge is named the tournament’s most valuable wrestler.

The Northern Lakes girls hockey team tops Detroit Lakes 6-1, thanks in part to Kaylyn Eggena’s two goals and one assist.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Related Topics: HISTORYLAKE COUNTRY ECHOLOOKING BACKPEQUOT LAKESCROSSLAKENISSWABREEZY POINTJENKINS
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Feb. 1, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
February 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
012423-newman-patch.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Scouts hold honors meeting
Guest of honor was retiring Scoutmaster Denton Newman Jr.
January 27, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-crosslake-winterfest.jpg
Community
2023 Crosslake Winterfest & Soupfest
Thursday-Saturday, February 2-4, 2023
January 27, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
prm-2023-business-traditions-honor.jpg
Community
Business Traditions - Roll of Honor 2023
Saluting the businesses who serve the Brainerd Lakes Area!
January 26, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal