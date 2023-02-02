Looking Back: Feb. 2, 2023

50 years ago, Feb. 1, 1973

Misener’s Bakery in Pequot Lakes is gutted by a fire Sunday night. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to just that building.

Pequot Lakes High School Counselor David Sjoblad and 44 other educators visit the Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois.

40 years ago, Feb. 3, 1983

Photo: Pequot Lakes basketball player Pete Birkeland blocks a shot in the team’s win over Verndale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Garin is elected Crosslake’s fire chief following the retirement of Francis Fraser.

25 years ago, Feb. 5, 1998

Pequot Lakes resident Tim Leagjeld spent 35 hours building a 12-foot model of the HMS Titanic — eight weeks into the movie’s run at the top of the box office — and brought it into Pequot Lakes High School as an educational opportunity.

10 years ago, Jan. 31, 2013

The Road Crew wrestling team wins the Mid-State Conference Championship, and Drey Loge is named the tournament’s most valuable wrestler.

The Northern Lakes girls hockey team tops Detroit Lakes 6-1, thanks in part to Kaylyn Eggena’s two goals and one assist.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer