Community
News reporting
News reporting
Looking Back: Feb. 15, 2023

Remember when: Take a look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
February 15, 2023
50 years ago, Feb. 15, 1973

Pequot Lakes High School senior Debbie Nelson is crowned queen of the Nisswa-Pequot Lakes Jaycee celebration.

Photo: Nisswa Elementary School secretaries Diane Fallon and Marge Borg show off their clown costumes at the Nisswa PTA Carnival.

40 years ago, Feb. 17, 1983

Faced with the prospect of where to cut tens of thousands of dollars from the district budget, the Pequot Lakes School Board heard an offer from a group of citizens willing to foot the bill for the district’s softball and baseball programs.

Jenelle Gilbertson is crowned Miss Nisswa.

25 years ago, Feb. 19, 1998

Sheree Knack is crowned Miss Nisswa.

The Patriot girls basketball team claims the Park Region Conference title with a win over Parkers Prairie.

10 years ago, Feb. 14, 2013

Pequot Lakes senior Gunnar Kuehl is featured as he prepares to play bass in the 20-piece Minnesota All-State Jazz Ensemble.

Eighth-grader Mackenzie Chiodi wins the Pequot Lake Middle School spelling bee.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

