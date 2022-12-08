Looking Back: Dec. 8, 2022

50 years ago, Dec. 7, 1972

40 years ago, Dec. 9, 1982

Reid Carson moved from the backwoods of Montana to open a jewelry business in Nisswa.

Local pioneer Walter Musolf spoke to the Scouts of Pack 101 and their families at Game and Fish Club pack meeting.

25 years ago, Dec. 11, 1997

From 1990 to 1995, Breezy Point was the fastest-growing city in Crow County, rising 25.9%. Fifty Lakes was second at 19.4%.

Gordon and Donna Ramsdell take over ownership of the hardware store in Crosslake.

10 years ago, Dec. 6, 2012

The Pequot Lakes girls basketball team opens the season with victories over Bemidji and Pierz.

Pine River Police Chief Paul Sand and other officials warn the public to stay off thin ice.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer