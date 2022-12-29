Looking Back: Dec. 29, 2022

50 years ago, Dec. 28, 1972

Happy New Year from the Country Echo!

Letter to the Editor: When Dennis Misener put an “unbelievably delicious” sticker on his Christmas fruitcake, it was more than just an advertisement remark. It was just that — unbelievably delicious! — Mrs. Vilma Kargel

40 years ago, Dec. 30, 1982

KTIG-FM has nearly completed the transition to a new facility.

A new pizza shop opens in Pequot Lakes.

25 years ago, Jan 2, 1998

Northern States Power donates $3,000 to the Pequot Lakes Fire Department.

For the second year in a row, the Patriot boys basketball team finished first at the Aitkin Quarterbacks Holiday Tournament.

10 years ago, Dec. 27, 2012

Christmas for Kids helps more than 85 families in the area.

Travis Jacobson scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Patriot basketball team to a 69-44 win over Pine River-Backus.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer