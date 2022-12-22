Looking Back: Dec. 21, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
50 years ago, Dec. 21, 1972
Pequot Lakes wrestling coach Steve Heslop suffered minor injuries while attempting a back flip at the high school.
40 years ago, Dec. 23, 1982
Holiday gas prices currently range from $1.23 to $1.53 per gallon across the state.
Special education teacher John Wallin is named Pequot Lakes Teacher of the Year.
25 years ago, Dec. 26, 1997
State trooper Don Kremer of Pequot Lakes retires after 35 years on the force.
The Patriot and Tiger basketball teams — both boys and girls — faced off at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
10 years ago, Dec. 20, 2012
The Pequot Lakes girls basketball team pounds Park Rapids 82-34.
Jenni Sommerness, of Breezy Point, is the week’s “Lake Country Faces” feature. She was born two months early on Christmas Day.
