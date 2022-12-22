Looking Back: Dec. 21, 2022

50 years ago, Dec. 21, 1972

Pequot Lakes wrestling coach Steve Heslop suffered minor injuries while attempting a back flip at the high school.

40 years ago, Dec. 23, 1982

Holiday gas prices currently range from $1.23 to $1.53 per gallon across the state.

Special education teacher John Wallin is named Pequot Lakes Teacher of the Year.

25 years ago, Dec. 26, 1997

State trooper Don Kremer of Pequot Lakes retires after 35 years on the force.

The Patriot and Tiger basketball teams — both boys and girls — faced off at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

10 years ago, Dec. 20, 2012

The Pequot Lakes girls basketball team pounds Park Rapids 82-34.

Jenni Sommerness, of Breezy Point, is the week’s “Lake Country Faces” feature. She was born two months early on Christmas Day.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer