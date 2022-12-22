Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Looking Back: Dec. 21, 2022

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
December 22, 2022 06:01 AM
50 years ago, Dec. 21, 1972

Ad: Merry Christmas from the friendly, helpful people at Lakeland State Bank

Pequot Lakes wrestling coach Steve Heslop suffered minor injuries while attempting a back flip at the high school.

40 years ago, Dec. 23, 1982

Holiday gas prices currently range from $1.23 to $1.53 per gallon across the state.

Special education teacher John Wallin is named Pequot Lakes Teacher of the Year.

25 years ago, Dec. 26, 1997

State trooper Don Kremer of Pequot Lakes retires after 35 years on the force.

The Patriot and Tiger basketball teams — both boys and girls — faced off at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

10 years ago, Dec. 20, 2012

The Pequot Lakes girls basketball team pounds Park Rapids 82-34.

Jenni Sommerness, of Breezy Point, is the week’s “Lake Country Faces” feature. She was born two months early on Christmas Day.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
