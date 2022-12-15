Looking Back: Dec. 15, 2022

50 years ago, Dec. 14, 1972

A fire destroys the home of Bill Walker in rural Pequot Lakes.

Ed and Edna Perkins, of Crosslake, share their story as their son, Glen, has been a prisoner of war in Vietnam for the past six Christmases.

40 years ago, Dec. 16, 1982

Pequot Lakes cross-country runner Janine Lundgren earns All-American honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crosslake Fire Chief Francis Fraser announces his retirement.

25 years ago, Dec. 18, 1997

The Breezy Point City Council approves the construction of an ice arena. More than 150 individuals attended the meeting.

The Patriot girls basketball team opens the season with three straight wins.

10 years ago, Dec. 13, 2012

Longtime Crosslake city administrator Tom Swenson resigns “in protest” during a city council meeting. Swenson cited issues with the council “creating a hostile work environment” among city employees.

After losing the first game of the season, the Pequot Lakes boys basketball team topped Wadena-Deer Creek and Bagley.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer