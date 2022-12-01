Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Looking Back: Dec. 1, 2022

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
December 01, 2022 06:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

50 years ago, Nov. 30, 1972

Page 1 photo: Freckles, a St. Bernard, is Echoland’s canine mother of the year after giving birth to 15 puppies.

The Arvig Telephone Company has constructed a 33x36-foot building at Ideal Corners to house the additional equipment needed for the complete change-over to all private line service.

40 years ago, Dec. 2, 1982

Brownie Troop No. 322 held its investiture for new Brownies at Ruth Horning’s home.

ADVERTISEMENT

25 years ago, Dec. 4, 1997

Bill Larson takes over as head coach of the Patriot girls basketball team.

Pequot Lakes first-graders dress accordingly as they re-enact the first Thanksgiving.

Read more of 'Looking Back'
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 21, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 22, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 15, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 15, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 8, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
December 08, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Nov. 23, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
November 23, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Nov. 16, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
November 16, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Nov. 10, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
November 10, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Nov. 2, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
November 02, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Oct. 28, 2022
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
October 28, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Oct. 19, 2022
Take a walk down Memory Lane and look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
October 19, 2022 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan

10 years ago, Nov. 29, 2012

The Lightning girls hockey team picked up two unanswered goals in the third period to beat Princeton 4-3.

High water levels lead some Whitefish Chain residents to be concerned for their shorelines as ice forms and expands.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Related Topics: HISTORYLAKE COUNTRY ECHOLOOKING BACK
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What to read next
122322-pej-holiday-greetings.jpg
Community
2022 Holiday Greetings - Letters to Santa
Enjoy the students’ "Letters to Santa" and Merry Christmas to you all!
December 23, 2022 12:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Dec. 21, 2022
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
December 21, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
122022-ask-a-trooper-plow-blade.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What is the legal length allowed for a snow plow blade?
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send in your questions.
December 20, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Reflections Keepsake
Community
Reflections: a memorial keepsake of lives lived
In January, we will be publishing a special page titled “Reflections” in the Pine & Lakes Echo Journal.
December 16, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks