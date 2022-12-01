Looking Back: Dec. 1, 2022

50 years ago, Nov. 30, 1972

Page 1 photo: Freckles, a St. Bernard, is Echoland’s canine mother of the year after giving birth to 15 puppies.

The Arvig Telephone Company has constructed a 33x36-foot building at Ideal Corners to house the additional equipment needed for the complete change-over to all private line service.

40 years ago, Dec. 2, 1982

Brownie Troop No. 322 held its investiture for new Brownies at Ruth Horning’s home.

25 years ago, Dec. 4, 1997

Bill Larson takes over as head coach of the Patriot girls basketball team.

Pequot Lakes first-graders dress accordingly as they re-enact the first Thanksgiving.

10 years ago, Nov. 29, 2012

The Lightning girls hockey team picked up two unanswered goals in the third period to beat Princeton 4-3.

High water levels lead some Whitefish Chain residents to be concerned for their shorelines as ice forms and expands.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer