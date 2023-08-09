Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Looking Back: Aug. 9, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 4:57 AM

50 years ago, Aug. 9, 1973

Headline: Happy birthday, Pine River — The first hundred years are the hardest

Subscription rates for The Country Echo are $4.75 for residents of Cass and Crow Wing counties.

40 years ago, Aug. 11, 1983

The 1983 Crow Wing County Fair brings in 87,150 visitors.

Crosslake summer resident Hazel Nisselius wins a quilt at the summer fair, sponsored by the Crosslake Historical Society.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

25 years ago, Aug. 13, 1998

Daniel Parent is hired as an assistant to the principal at Pequot Lakes High School.

Mike Arvig resigns from the Pequot Lakes School Board.

10 years ago, Aug. 8, 2013

Lenny Hodgson resigns from the Nisswa City Council after nearly 20 years of service.

The Nisswa Garden Club celebrates 75 years of its garden show, labeling it “A Blooming Success.”

Compiled by Dan Determan, former Staff Writer

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
