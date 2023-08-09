Looking Back: Aug. 9, 2023

50 years ago, Aug. 9, 1973

Headline: Happy birthday, Pine River — The first hundred years are the hardest

40 years ago, Aug. 11, 1983

The 1983 Crow Wing County Fair brings in 87,150 visitors.

Crosslake summer resident Hazel Nisselius wins a quilt at the summer fair, sponsored by the Crosslake Historical Society.

25 years ago, Aug. 13, 1998

Daniel Parent is hired as an assistant to the principal at Pequot Lakes High School.

Mike Arvig resigns from the Pequot Lakes School Board.

10 years ago, Aug. 8, 2013

Lenny Hodgson resigns from the Nisswa City Council after nearly 20 years of service.

The Nisswa Garden Club celebrates 75 years of its garden show, labeling it “A Blooming Success.”

- Compiled by Dan Determan, former Staff Writer