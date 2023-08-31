6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Looking Back: Aug. 31, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 4:57 AM

50 years ago, Aug. 30, 1973

Larry Halter opens an appliance repair shop four blocks west of the Mobil Station in Pequot Lakes.

40 years ago, Sept. 1, 1983

Pat and Dave Quitney open a dental office in Manhattan Beach.

Ad: Scandia North Condominiums – Units now ready for immediate sale.

25 years ago, Sept. 3, 1998

A proposal to make major changes in the connection of County Road 18 and State Highway 371 in Nisswa is outlined to the Crow Wing County Board.

10 years ago, Aug. 29, 2013

Deb Cruz is named Nisswa’s 2013 Citizen of the Year.

Bailey Wachholz of Nisswa is crowned Miss Brainerd Lakes 2013.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Compiled by Dan Determan, former Staff Writer

