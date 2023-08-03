Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Looking Back: Aug. 3, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 4:57 AM

50 years ago, Aug. 2, 1973

Nancy Kennedy, of Pequot Lakes, was one of 28 young people named Minnesota 4-H ambassadors.

Headline: The Nisswa Garden Club protests rock fest

40 years ago, Aug. 4, 1983

Headline: Crosslake Chamber welcomes Pat Murphy, Exchange owner

The Motley Mets defeated Pequot Lakes 7-2.

25 years ago, Aug. 6, 1998

The Pequot Lakes City Council votes to annex 40 acres of Sibley Township land, pending approval by the state municipal board.

Progress continues on the Breezy Point ice arena.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

10 years ago, Aug. 1, 2013

Area EMT paramedic David Demcho is recognized by the board of directors on the National Registry of Emergency Technicians for 20 years of service.

The Nisswa BlackRidge Bank baseball team wins the Northern Lakes Pony League title.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, former Staff Writer

