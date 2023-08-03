Looking Back: Aug. 3, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
50 years ago, Aug. 2, 1973
Nancy Kennedy, of Pequot Lakes, was one of 28 young people named Minnesota 4-H ambassadors.
Headline: The Nisswa Garden Club protests rock fest
40 years ago, Aug. 4, 1983
Headline: Crosslake Chamber welcomes Pat Murphy, Exchange owner
The Motley Mets defeated Pequot Lakes 7-2.
25 years ago, Aug. 6, 1998
The Pequot Lakes City Council votes to annex 40 acres of Sibley Township land, pending approval by the state municipal board.
Progress continues on the Breezy Point ice arena.
10 years ago, Aug. 1, 2013
Area EMT paramedic David Demcho is recognized by the board of directors on the National Registry of Emergency Technicians for 20 years of service.
The Nisswa BlackRidge Bank baseball team wins the Northern Lakes Pony League title.
- Compiled by Dan Determan, former Staff Writer
