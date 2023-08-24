Looking Back: Aug. 24, 2023

50 years ago, Aug. 23, 1973

The Pequot Lakes football team will host Backus for its first game of the season.

Mannie Paffrath, of Hackensack, is featured for designing and building grandfather clocks.

Read more of 'Looking Back'





40 years ago, Aug. 25, 1983

Roughly 1,800 ears of corn were consumed at the first Nisswa Lions Corn Feed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ideal Corners men’s softball team qualifies for the state tournament.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

25 years ago, Aug. 27, 1998

Pequot Lakes art students create a large eagle mural in the middle school gym in time for the start of the new school year.

10 years ago, Aug. 22, 2013

Chris Lindholm joins the Pequot Lakes School District as superintendent.

The Patriot tennis team wins its first four matches of the season.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, former Staff Writer