Looking Back: Aug. 24, 2023
A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper
50 years ago, Aug. 23, 1973
The Pequot Lakes football team will host Backus for its first game of the season.
Mannie Paffrath, of Hackensack, is featured for designing and building grandfather clocks.
40 years ago, Aug. 25, 1983
Roughly 1,800 ears of corn were consumed at the first Nisswa Lions Corn Feed.
The Ideal Corners men’s softball team qualifies for the state tournament.
25 years ago, Aug. 27, 1998
Pequot Lakes art students create a large eagle mural in the middle school gym in time for the start of the new school year.
10 years ago, Aug. 22, 2013
Chris Lindholm joins the Pequot Lakes School District as superintendent.
The Patriot tennis team wins its first four matches of the season.
- Compiled by Dan Determan, former Staff Writer
