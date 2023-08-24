Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 24

Community

Looking Back: Aug. 24, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 4:57 AM

50 years ago, Aug. 23, 1973

The Pequot Lakes football team will host Backus for its first game of the season.

Mannie Paffrath, of Hackensack, is featured for designing and building grandfather clocks.

40 years ago, Aug. 25, 1983

Roughly 1,800 ears of corn were consumed at the first Nisswa Lions Corn Feed.

The Ideal Corners men’s softball team qualifies for the state tournament.

25 years ago, Aug. 27, 1998

Pequot Lakes art students create a large eagle mural in the middle school gym in time for the start of the new school year.

10 years ago, Aug. 22, 2013

Chris Lindholm joins the Pequot Lakes School District as superintendent.

The Patriot tennis team wins its first four matches of the season.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, former Staff Writer

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
