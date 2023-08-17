Looking Back: Aug. 16, 2023

50 years ago, Aug. 16, 1973

Dick Houston, of Pine River, attempts to cross the Pine River on his Polaris snowmobile, but ends up sinking.

Pine River’s Centennial celebration included an ice cream social, a “Swede saw” competition and a chain saw contest.

40 years ago, Aug. 18, 1983

Bernie Volesky, Kevin Holm and Lisa Holm win the second annual Pequot Lakes Canoe Derby.

Headline: Resort biz picks up in ‘83

25 years ago, Aug. 20, 1998

Minnesota Timberwolves mascot Crunch visits Breezy Point Resort to shoot a new video for his game-time performances.

10 years ago, Aug. 15, 2013

Zebra mussel veligers (larvae) have been found in the Whitefish Chain, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Visitors to the Crosslake Historic Log Village on Aug. 11 took a giant step into the past to see local artisans demonstrating crafts reminiscent of 1900 at the annual Crosslake Artisans Fair.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, former Staff Writer