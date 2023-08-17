Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Looking Back: Aug. 16, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 4:57 AM

50 years ago, Aug. 16, 1973

Dick Houston, of Pine River, attempts to cross the Pine River on his Polaris snowmobile, but ends up sinking.

Pine River’s Centennial celebration included an ice cream social, a “Swede saw” competition and a chain saw contest.

Read more of 'Looking Back'

40 years ago, Aug. 18, 1983

Bernie Volesky, Kevin Holm and Lisa Holm win the second annual Pequot Lakes Canoe Derby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline: Resort biz picks up in ‘83

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

25 years ago, Aug. 20, 1998

Minnesota Timberwolves mascot Crunch visits Breezy Point Resort to shoot a new video for his game-time performances.

10 years ago, Aug. 15, 2013

Zebra mussel veligers (larvae) have been found in the Whitefish Chain, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Visitors to the Crosslake Historic Log Village on Aug. 11 took a giant step into the past to see local artisans demonstrating crafts reminiscent of 1900 at the annual Crosslake Artisans Fair.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, former Staff Writer

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
Backus Cornfest bucket game
Community
Backus Cornfest makes a splash
13m ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Community
Presentation on predatory fish set Aug. 17 in Backus
16h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Tanya Gabrielian.jpg
Community
Lakes Area Music Festival to present chamber orchestra concert
17h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Boy who drowned in Ideal Township lake identified
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Aug. 16, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
080223-august-2023-calendar.jpg
Community
Calendar: Events listed for Aug. 16-19, 2023
23h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Front street.JPG
Local
Main street in Backus may see massive overhaul
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler