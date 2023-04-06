50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Looking Back: April 6, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 3:57 AM

50 years ago, April 5, 1973

Ad: Ye Olde Tack Shack opens in Pequot Lakes. Complete line of tack, saddles, bridles and horse care products.

Mr. and Mrs. C.A. McLaird of Pequot Lakes will show colored slides of their travels in Tahiti, the Fiji Islands and other islands of the South Pacific at Pequot Lakes High School.

Read more of 'Looking Back'

40 years ago, April 7, 1983

Ad: Scandia North Condominiums Open House. A new concept in economical leisure living.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners of Crosslake’s Army Corps of Engineers’ Easter Egg Hunt are featured. Photographed are Don Johnson, Troy Mayer, Stacy Bain and Rich Engstrom.

25 years ago, April 9, 1998

The site plan for the proposed Breezy Point Ice Arena is approved.

Randal Eckart is hired as superintendent of the Pine River-Backus School District.

10 years ago, April 4, 2013

Eagle View Elementary School fourth-graders visit the State Capitol Building, accompanied by Sen. Carrie Ruud.

Pequot Lakes pole vaulter Tyler Tappe sets a new school record with a jump of 14 feet, 10 inches.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: April 5, 2023
April 05, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: March 1, 2023
April 03, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
prm-2023-weddings-north.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Weddings North Magazine 2023
March 29, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040523-Vogts-Notes-trust-week.jpg
Columns
Vogt's Notes: It’s Trust Week; I invite you to find out what that means
April 05, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
040423-inside-the-outdoors-woodcock.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Nature has a “Big Dance” of its own
April 04, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
040323-grims-grub-eating-eelpout.jpg
Lifestyle
Grim's Grub: The ugly, tasty eelpout
April 03, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
March 09, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr