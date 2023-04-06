Looking Back: April 6, 2023

50 years ago, April 5, 1973

Ad: Ye Olde Tack Shack opens in Pequot Lakes. Complete line of tack, saddles, bridles and horse care products.

Mr. and Mrs. C.A. McLaird of Pequot Lakes will show colored slides of their travels in Tahiti, the Fiji Islands and other islands of the South Pacific at Pequot Lakes High School.

Read more of 'Looking Back'





40 years ago, April 7, 1983

Ad: Scandia North Condominiums Open House. A new concept in economical leisure living.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners of Crosslake’s Army Corps of Engineers’ Easter Egg Hunt are featured. Photographed are Don Johnson, Troy Mayer, Stacy Bain and Rich Engstrom.

25 years ago, April 9, 1998

The site plan for the proposed Breezy Point Ice Arena is approved.

Randal Eckart is hired as superintendent of the Pine River-Backus School District.

10 years ago, April 4, 2013

Eagle View Elementary School fourth-graders visit the State Capitol Building, accompanied by Sen. Carrie Ruud.

Pequot Lakes pole vaulter Tyler Tappe sets a new school record with a jump of 14 feet, 10 inches.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer