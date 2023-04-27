99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Looking Back: April 27, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 4:57 AM

50 years ago, April 26, 1973

Ad: Banana splits for 39 cents at Dairy Queen on Thursday and Friday, April 26-27.

Pine River residents will vote on a proposed $1.1 million bond issue for the construction of a new elementary school.

Read more of 'Looking Back'

40 years ago, April 28, 1983

A horse race track is eyed for Pequot Lakes, as the city is entered into a statewide sweepstakes as a possible site for a new track.

Pequot Lakes High School presents “The Teahouse of the August Moon,” set for May 2 and 3.

25 years ago, April 30, 1998

Lake Shore city clerk of two years Donna Hale resigns, with nobody in sight to replace her.

Ice is out on Upper Whitefish Lake by April 9, the earliest in at least 40 years.

10 years ago, April 25, 2013

Construction of the gym addition at Pequot Lakes High School is progressing.

The Pequot Lakes School Board approves the contract of new superintendent Chris Lindholm.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

