Community

Looking Back: April 19, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 4:57 AM

50 years ago, April 19, 1973

Photo: Fritz Loven takes a sip from Stoney Brook near his home. Loven uses the water from this spring-fed stream for drinking, cooking and bathing.

Nisswa Motel is the feature business, as Frank Whitney has built a new 16-unit motel to accommodate area visitors in all seasons.

Read more of 'Looking Back'

40 years ago, April 21, 1983

Authorities deem a weekend fire in Pequot Lakes as “suspicious.” Firefighters responded to a 3:30 a.m. call to douse a fire that was probably gasoline-ignited.

Michael Moos of Moorhead will serve a poet-in-the-schools residency in the Pine River schools during the week of April 25.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

25 years ago, April 23, 1998

The Pequot Lakes High School Blue Knowledge Bowl Team will represent the school at state May 4-5. Members of the team are John Leitner, Jesse Edgerton, Sarah Mitchell, Wes Vanderlugt and B.J. Berglund.

The Pine River-Backus boys golf team takes second at the Brainerd Classic Invitational, with Dan Osterloh shooting a 76 for medalist honors.

10 years ago, April 18, 2013

Pequot Lakes High School senior Mike Ryan earns his Eagle Scout certification.

The Patriot girls and boys track teams take sixth and seventh, respectively, at a 12-team indoor invitational in Bemidji.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
