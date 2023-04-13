99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Looking Back: April 13, 2023

A look back in history from past issues of the Lake Country Echo weekly newspaper

looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 4:57 AM

50 years ago, April 12, 1973

The music and physical education departments of Pequot Lakes High School are set to join together to present a combined demonstration of student skills.

40 years ago, April 14, 1983

Breezy Point boy Nathan Walberg, 4, is found safe four hours after wandering into the woods near his home.

Crosslake Cub Scout Pack 101 hosted Pequot Lakes’ Pack 102, challenging them to a Pinewood Derby race. Jesse Gridley of Crosslake Den 2 finished in first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

25 years ago, April 16, 1998

The city of Crosslake is to receive a federal grant of $300,000 to help in construction of a medical center.

Pam Berg is named Pequot Lakes’ new city clerk.

10 years ago, April 11, 2013

Chris Lindholm is hired as Pequot Lakes’ new superintendent.

Angela Cole is crowned Miss Pequot Lakes 2013.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer

Read more of 'Looking Back'

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
041123-ask-a-trooper-trailer-balls.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What can you tell me about trailer hitch and ball sizes?
April 11, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
prm-2023-PEJ-spring-sports-preview.jpg
Exclusive
Sports
2023 Echo Journal Spring Sports Preview
April 08, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot Lakes maintenance worker Lance Ray drives the city's newest plow truck on Olson Road on Thursday, Feb. 7.
Local
Snowfalls challenged area cities this season
April 12, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Backus-Water-Tower.jpg
Local
Paul Bunyan Trail resurfacing may begin in Backus
April 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
prm-2023-PEJ-spring-sports-preview.jpg
Exclusive
Sports
2023 Echo Journal Spring Sports Preview
April 08, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal