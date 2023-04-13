Looking Back: April 13, 2023

50 years ago, April 12, 1973

The music and physical education departments of Pequot Lakes High School are set to join together to present a combined demonstration of student skills.

40 years ago, April 14, 1983

Breezy Point boy Nathan Walberg, 4, is found safe four hours after wandering into the woods near his home.

Crosslake Cub Scout Pack 101 hosted Pequot Lakes’ Pack 102, challenging them to a Pinewood Derby race. Jesse Gridley of Crosslake Den 2 finished in first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

25 years ago, April 16, 1998

The city of Crosslake is to receive a federal grant of $300,000 to help in construction of a medical center.

Pam Berg is named Pequot Lakes’ new city clerk.

10 years ago, April 11, 2013

Chris Lindholm is hired as Pequot Lakes’ new superintendent.

Angela Cole is crowned Miss Pequot Lakes 2013.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer