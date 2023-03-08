Looking Back: March 8, 2023

50 years ago, March 8, 1973

Sixty dollars in cash as well as prizes will be awarded for the best suggestions for the name of the centennial book to be published this year in connection with Pine River’s 100th anniversary.

The spring piano recital of the students of Mrs. Lowell Holmgren will take place Friday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the Nisswa Community Church auditorium.

(Ad) Cedar Chest in Crosslake: Bring your own steak or buy it from us and charcoal it to your perfection on our 7-foot charcoal pit!

Read more of 'Looking Back'





40 years ago, March 10, 1983

ADVERTISEMENT

(Photo) Steve LaBarre, Ideal Corners, is prepared for the Pequot Lakes Festival of the Arts as he’s surrounded by a number of art pieces that will be shown at the festival, including his pottery vase.

(Photo) Pine River Boy Scouts from Troop 73 packed food boxes at First Lutheran Church: Kelly Taylor, Mark Jensen and Tony Frauglid.

(Ad) Bar Harbor Supper Club: Steak sandwich special: $3.95, served til 5 p.m. Live entertainment by Pat Lee.

25 years ago, March 12, 1998

Pequot Lakes Teacher of the Year nominees are announced: choir director Karen Jacobson and science teacher Jim Minerich.

Former Nisswa Chamber Director Lyle Kline is named interim director.

Missy Woog and Bryan Trees announce their engagement. Parents are Tom and Peggy Woog of Nisswa, and David and Kathy Trees of Pequot Lakes.

10 years ago, March 7, 2013

ADVERTISEMENT

(Photo) Owen, 8, and Eloise Gitchell, 11, take the plunge for Special Olympics at Breezy Point Resort. They were representing Pequot Lakes Schools and Patriot basketball.

Pequot Lakes girls basketball player Kayla Miller passes the 1,000-career point milestone under coaches Kate and Jon Dale.

Seven youth and nine adults with the Black Bear 4-H Club helped pack 3,024 meals for Kids Against Hunger to be sent to Haiti.

- Compiled by Dan Determan, Staff Writer