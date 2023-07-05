Llama Llama Read-O-Rama set July 8

BRAINERD — Join the Lakes Area United Way for the annual Llama Llama Read-O-Rama from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd.

Read more 'Things To Do'





This event focuses on early childhood literacy by providing financial support to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program provided locally by Lakes Area United Way.

Bring an outdoor blanket for storytime, music and other fun family activities, including:

Imagination Library books read by local celebrities.

read by local celebrities. Llama Llama Read-O-Rama creativity kits from The Crossing Arts Alliance.

creativity kits from The Crossing Arts Alliance. Hot dog lunch (provided by Nisswa Lions/Schaefer’s Foods).

(provided by Nisswa Lions/Schaefer’s Foods). Live music by Ted Feyder.

by Ted Feyder. Raffle prizes.

Touch a Truck area.

area. Snacks and concessions (courtesy of Cub Foods).

For more information, find Lakes Area United Way on Facebook or visit www.unitedwaynow.org .