Community

Llama Llama Read-O-Rama set July 8

United Way event will take place at Northland Arboretum

PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

BRAINERD — Join the Lakes Area United Way for the annual Llama Llama Read-O-Rama from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd.

Read more 'Things To Do'

This event focuses on early childhood literacy by providing financial support to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program provided locally by Lakes Area United Way.

Bring an outdoor blanket for storytime, music and other fun family activities, including:

  • Imagination Library books read by local celebrities.
  • Llama Llama Read-O-Rama creativity kits from The Crossing Arts Alliance.
  • Hot dog lunch (provided by Nisswa Lions/Schaefer’s Foods).
  • Live music by Ted Feyder.
  • Raffle prizes.
  • Touch a Truck area.
  • Snacks and concessions (courtesy of Cub Foods).

For more information, find Lakes Area United Way on Facebook or visit www.unitedwaynow.org .

