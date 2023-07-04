Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Lineup announced for anti-human trafficking music festival (REHT Fest) in Pine River

Second annual Rotary Ends Human Trafficking (REHT) concert draws on award-winning artists

Exile.jpg
Exile will perform Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Rotary Ends Human Trafficking event at Pine River's Lakes Music and Events Park.
Contributed / Central Lakes Rotary
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music and Camping Festival announces the country music lineup for the July 28-29 event at the Lakes Music and Events Park a half mile north of Pine River.

Headliners include Exile at 9 p.m. Friday, July 28, and The Frontmen at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

Exile is one of the world’s longest performing bands with songs like “Kiss You all Over," “Woke Up in Love," Still Standing" and “Don’t Leave me this Way/Keeping it Country.”

The Frontmen of Country.png
The Frontmen will perform at the Rotary Ends Human Trafficking event July 29, 2023, at Pine River's Lakes Music and Events Park.
Contributed / Central Lakes Rotary

The Frontmen features the voices of '90s country legends Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Larry Stewart, of Restless Heart; and Tim Rushlow, of Little Texas. They bring all three groups' hit songs, including “The Bluest Eyes in Texas," “That Rock Won’t Roll," "I'll Still be Loving You," “Amazed,” “Amy’s Back in Austin" and more from their over 30 major hits between the three groups.

The 3 p.m. Friday, July 28, opening starts with Rick Adams, who has over 30 years of experience with bands like Burbank Station, Buffalo Alice and currently with the Roosters.

Kent Dudley and Bended Knee will perform at 5 p.m. July 28. Dudley is a Christian country recording artist who has been singing since he was in his 20s. His style of music is rooted in country sounds and he has toured all over the United States with his band, Kent Dudley & Bended Knee.

After the release of his first album, Dudley was signed to a national label through Tate Music of Mustang, Oklahoma. His song, “He Gave Me a Friend,” was rereleased through TMG on his second album.

Dudley's music was picked up on radio stations all over the world and he was nominated for five awards through CCM. In 2013, Dudley was advanced into the top five in four categories in the CCM Awards, including “Band of the Year," “Musician of the Year," “Male Vocalist of the Year” and “Songwriter of the Year.”

Dudley has been in ministry for over 20 years as a worship leader, pastor and chaplain in elder care. The focus of this ministry is not only music that Dudley has written, but faith, family and freedom and to be transparent wherever they go.

2 Weeks Notice will be on stage at 7 p.m. July 28, bringing a unique fusion of country rock and pop music in the Midwest since 2012 when they formed under their previous name Incredibly Real.

The band consists of three brothers — Jack, Tim and Dan Walsh. Jack helms the ship with lead vocals and rhythm guitar. Tim brings riffs and solos with his lead guitar. Adding rich harmonies, Dan also keeps the time with his bass lines.

2 Weeks Notice has a debut single that is just out now titled, “Ain’t Workin’ For Me."

073122-reht-music-festival-poster.jpg
The local Rockin' Hill Band will perform at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29. The Rockin’ Hill Band includes seasoned musicians from the Brainerd lakes area playing rock, pop, blues and jazz.

The band includes three singers, piano/keys, guitar, bass, vibes, Hammond organ and drums. They play everything from dance to dinner listening music and cover artists like Van Morrison, Billy Joel, The Eagles, Stray Cats, Carlos Santana, Willie Nelson, Blues Brothers, Tower of Power, Herbie Hancock and George Benson.

Rick Adams will play at 3 p.m. July 29, followed by Kent Dudley and Bended Knee at 5 p.m. that day.

Anderson Daniels, who will play at 7 p.m. July 29, is a Minnesota native who takes pride in the blended sound that pulls from his roots.

In 2018, Daniels released his first EP titled “Heartland,” which debuted inside the top 20 on the iTunes country charts.

After taking home the New Artist of the Year Award at the annual Midwest Country Music Association Award show in 2019, followed by a nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year in 2020, Daniels has toured extensively throughout the nation opening for some of country music’s legends and rising stars.

Upon entering 2020, Daniels wrapped up his first headlining tour through the country and then turned his focus back to the studio in Nashville, Tennessee, to follow up the success of his first release.

His recently released album, “Country & Midwestern Side A,” was nominated for Midwest CMO’s 2022 Album of the Year. Continuing to grow an audience coast to coast, Daniels connects with country music fans of all kinds through social media and an electrifying live show.

The REHT Music and Camping Festival opens at 3 p.m. Friday, July 28. For more information, as well as tickets for attendance and camping, visit rehtmusicfestival.com.

Tickets are also available from Rotarians in the area and at Crystal Cleaners in Brainerd.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
