'Life on the Lakes' editor will be at Pequot Lakes Library

Jim Henderson will talk about the history of Pelican Lakes

Susan Koering and James Henderson
Pelican Lakes Association President Susan Koering and book editor James Henderson pose with the association's new book at Henderson's cabin July 21, 2022.
Megan Buffington / Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Jim Henderson, editor of "Life on the Lakes-A History of the Pelican Lakes of Crow Wing County," will share stories on his findings in creating his 120-year history of the lakes at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Pequot Lakes Public Library.

The Friends of the Pequot Lakes Library will host the event.

This event is open to all.

Books will be available for sale.

