Lakes Tavern built on many years of experience

PEQUOT LAKES — Sure, the new Lakes Tavern may look nice after extensive renovations, but looks are only a tiny portion of everything that makes Pequot's newest eatery tick.

The outward appearance can hardly tell the story of owner Charlie Spanier's lifelong experience in the restaurant industry.

"My family was in the Perkins business, so I grew up cooking in those restaurants," Spanier said. "They also had ownership in Minnesota and Colorado, but I was a little young to be in that bandwagon."

Continuing the family tradition, Spanier bought his first restaurant at age 25. He bought a small business in St. Cloud that had defaulted on a Small Business Administration loan and named it Charlie's.

Lakes Tavern is located on County Road 168 just off Patriot Avenue on the south end of Pequot Lakes, just a short distance from highway 371. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

After about eight years he went on to become a partner in a Green Mill in St. Cloud. He stayed there for approximately 20 years.

"We did a lot of catering in the convention center and stuff like that," Spanier said. "It was about a 50/50 split between the restaurant and our catering site."

Spanier also served as sort of a regional manager of locations in Michigan and the Dakotas, though he personally operated out of St. Cloud. Through Green Mill, he was part of managing Minerva Restaurants in the Dakotas, a popular group of restaurants for outdoorsmen.

Through his years of working with Green Mill, Spanier purchased a vacation property in Crosslake. Like many others, he had long planned to spend his later years living full time in the lakes area.

"I always wanted to spend my sunset years up north," Spanier said.

For him, that also meant simplifying by owning and managing just one eatery, rather than several. He first started putting out feelers in 2019, when he started discussion to purchase Billy's in Breezy Point. Discussions got so far that Spanier had even selected a name.

"We had all of our LLC and a lot of our legal done already and started a website and that kind of stuff," Spanier said.

Lakes Tavern in Pequot Lakes offers a mid-level menu with many international food items and seafood. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

That was before the coronavirus shook up the business world. All plans went on the shelf when the pandemic hit, and there they sat, waiting until Spanier was ready to try again.

"Everyone knows what those three years were like," Spanier said. "So this opportunity came along. We had actually looked at this property before Billy's."

After the pandemic, they had a second chance at the former Timberjack Smokehouse & Saloon building. Spanier jumped on it. He bought the building in January and spent months completely gutting and renovating it.

"We basically ripped it down to nothing and rebuilt," Spanier said. "We maybe used about 10% of the old equipment that was in here. So it's pretty much close to brand new."

Many items on the Lakes Tavern menu in Pequot Lakes are named after popular golf destinations in the lakes area. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Spanier said his staff is helping him to create an in-demand, high quality eating establishment. His chef and partner in the business, Tommy, has years of experience growing up in the restaurant industry as well.

Spanier used to love eating at The White Horse, a restaurant in St. Cloud that was run by his current chef, and his chef's father.

"There's a lot of influence from Tommy on the menu," Spanier said. "He brings in some Thai food; he brings in some Cajun influence. We have jambalaya, gumbo, green curry and we love to do fish. We feature a lot of grouper and tuna and, of course, we have to have walleye on the menu. It's a scratch kitchen. We make everything from the ground up."

The menu has a few particularly popular items. All the steaks come blackened with cheesy hashbrowns and a vegetable. The ribeye is a big seller. Their most popular single item is the hand battered cheese curds made from cheese from the Ellsworth Creamery in Wisconsin.

Also popular are the Thai green curry, Scotch eggs and other menu items you can't find anywhere else locally.

"It's a much more relaxed atmosphere than we were in downtown St. Cloud," Spanier said. "So we want it to be more casual and mid-range prices. Checks average just under 30 bucks for dinner, which is not a Bar Harbor. We're not even Norway Ridge, but I feel like we're a step above the burger basket places that seem to dominate a lot of the market."

The Lakes Tavern image is carefully curated, with "appetizers" replaced by "shareables" to highlight the establishment as a tavern, not a simple cafe or higher cost supper club. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Spanier said it can be difficult to find workers, but his staff is some of the best workers he could hope to have. He is especially grateful to the hard working students.

He said in St. Cloud there were virtually no student workers available, but in Pequot Lakes the students are ambitious and hard working.

The restaurant has proven popular since its June 23 opening. Spanier said every morning they have to spend three hours prepping just to replace all the food that was sold the evening before.

Lakes Tavern has been well received by both customers and his local business community, Spanier said. He is excited to work alongside Beau and Amy Hanson of Lucky's Tavern, providing very different menus for local customers.

"I just like to thank the community and staff here for the support," Spanier said. "I've never worked with more friendly people in my life. Reception has been so great. And that just shows me that the community is really cool. So I would love to thank everybody."

Spanier would like to get into fundraising in the future. He was part of fundraising for Alzheimer's research when he worked with Green Mill. He would like to continue raising funds to combat the disease that claimed both of his parents.

