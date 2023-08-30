6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Lakes Bluegrass Festival jams in Pine River

Event blessed with pleasant winds to keep attendees cool

Waddington Brothers Bluegrass Festival (1).JPG
Seth Waddington is a member of the Waddington Brothers, a popular returning band that performed at the Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Pine River on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 7:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The annual Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Pine River was blessed with pleasant, sunny, but not overly hot weather during the Aug. 23-27 event.

Attendees (4).JPG
People flocked to the Lakes Bluegrass festival from Aug. 23-27, 2023 in Pine River.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Nationally recognized bands returned to the stage that has become a destination for bluegrass lovers across the country.

Baker Family Bluegrass Festival (4).JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Sun shines on 2023 Lakes Bluegrass Festival
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

Bands included Shaffers Lost 40, The Waddington Brothers, The Clay Hess Band, The Special Consensus, Junior Sisk, Kevin Wright, Mark Peterson Country Band, Cottonwood, The Pale Ales and Amanda Cook.

Clay Hess Bluegrass Festival (6).JPG
The Clay Hess Band entices attendees at the Aug. 23-27, 2023, Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Pine River.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

The event also featured workshops on jamming, fiddle, guitar, vocal harmony, mandolin, bass and banjo.

Baker Family Bluegrass Festival (5).JPG
The Baker Family opened the Lakes Bluegrass Festival on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, with a noon performance, returning for additional performances throughout the weekend.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Attendees could be found jamming on their own instruments throughout the fairgrounds at the Lakes Music and Events Park in Pine River during the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
What To Read Next
NisswaSchoolEntrance2.Sept2020.JPG
Local
Nisswa Elementary School open house is Aug. 30
1h ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Aug. 30, 2023
3h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
082923-heritage-brook-trout-mndnr.jpg
Local
Heritage brook trout stocked in southeast Minnesota streams
17h ago
 · 
By  Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
082923-heritage-brook-trout-mndnr.jpg
Local
Heritage brook trout stocked in southeast Minnesota streams
17h ago
 · 
By  Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Pequot Lakes volleyball photo August 2023.jpg
Prep
Volleyball: Pequot Lakes Patriots return after state runner-up finish
1d ago
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Pine River Community Bike Ride
Community
More than 25 roll up for Pine River Community Bike Ride
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Shannon Wheeler and family.JPG
Members Only
Local
Lake Country Faces: Early childhood coordinator embarked on adventurous path
2d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt