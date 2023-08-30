Lakes Bluegrass Festival jams in Pine River
Event blessed with pleasant winds to keep attendees cool
PINE RIVER — The annual Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Pine River was blessed with pleasant, sunny, but not overly hot weather during the Aug. 23-27 event.
Nationally recognized bands returned to the stage that has become a destination for bluegrass lovers across the country.
Bands included Shaffers Lost 40, The Waddington Brothers, The Clay Hess Band, The Special Consensus, Junior Sisk, Kevin Wright, Mark Peterson Country Band, Cottonwood, The Pale Ales and Amanda Cook.
The event also featured workshops on jamming, fiddle, guitar, vocal harmony, mandolin, bass and banjo.
Attendees could be found jamming on their own instruments throughout the fairgrounds at the Lakes Music and Events Park in Pine River during the event.
Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.
