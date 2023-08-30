Lakes Bluegrass Festival jams in Pine River

PINE RIVER — The annual Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Pine River was blessed with pleasant, sunny, but not overly hot weather during the Aug. 23-27 event.

People flocked to the Lakes Bluegrass festival from Aug. 23-27, 2023 in Pine River. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Nationally recognized bands returned to the stage that has become a destination for bluegrass lovers across the country.

Bands included Shaffers Lost 40, The Waddington Brothers, The Clay Hess Band, The Special Consensus, Junior Sisk, Kevin Wright, Mark Peterson Country Band, Cottonwood, The Pale Ales and Amanda Cook.

The Clay Hess Band entices attendees at the Aug. 23-27, 2023, Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Pine River. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

The event also featured workshops on jamming, fiddle, guitar, vocal harmony, mandolin, bass and banjo.

The Baker Family opened the Lakes Bluegrass Festival on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, with a noon performance, returning for additional performances throughout the weekend. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Attendees could be found jamming on their own instruments throughout the fairgrounds at the Lakes Music and Events Park in Pine River during the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.