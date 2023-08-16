Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lakes Area Music Festival to present chamber orchestra concert

Pianist Tanya Gabrielian returns to local stage Aug. 16

Tanya Gabrielian.jpg
Pianist Tanya Gabrielian returns to the Lakes Area Music Festival stage as soloist Aug. 16, 2023.
Contributed / Lakes Area Music Festival
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Lakes Area Music Festival kicks off the final week of its 15th season with a chamber orchestra performance led by music director Christian Reif.

The 40-member orchestra will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Gichi-ziibi Center in downtown Brainerd.

Read more 'Things To Do'

For more information about this concert, program notes and ticket reservations, visit www.lakesareamusic.org/watermark-23.

Audiences can arrive early for the concert for a pre-concert talk given by LAMF’s artistic adviser Loki Karuna (formerly Garrett McQueen). He will talk about the historical context and themes of the repertoire being performed at 6:45 p.m. on stage.

The program includes Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1. This piece is nicknamed the “classical” symphony; despite being written in 1917 Russia, it carries the charm and influence of symphonies from the classical period, such as those by Franz Joseph Haydn and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

This symphony will be followed by a work for piano and orchestra by Pulitzer-prize winning composer Caroline Shaw titled “Watermark." Pianist Tanya Gabrielian returns to the LAMF stage as soloist in this work reflective of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto 3.

The second half of the program will feature Mozart’s familiar Symphony No. 40. This work, nicknamed the “Great G Minor” symphony, has been performed at the Lakes Area Music Festival in the 2011 and 2018 seasons.

Hailed by the London Times as "a pianist of powerful physical and imaginative muscle," Gabrielian has captivated audiences worldwide with her gripping performances.

She has performed on five continents in acclaimed venues including Carnegie Hall in New York, Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Sydney Opera House, Queen Elizabeth Hall and Wigmore Hall in London, and the Salle Cortot in Paris, with such orchestras as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, and Boston Pops.

Gabrielian was appointed Head of Keyboard at the Royal Irish Academy of Music in 2023.

