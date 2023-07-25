Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, July 25

Community

Lakes Area Music Festival to offer kids activities

Day camp provides entertainment for elementary-age children

Explore Music director Alexander Pena.jpg
Alexander Pena will guide a day camp program for elementary age students July 31-Aug. 4, 2023, through the Lakes Area Music Festival.
Contributed / Lakes Area Music Festival
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — Registration is open for the Lakes Area Music Festival’s day camp for elementary-aged kids, Explore Music! taking place from 9 a.m. to noon July 31-Aug. 4, where kids will move, dance, sing and play instruments every day and exercise their creative muscles through guided improvisation.

Explore Music! is led by founding LAMF member Alexander Peña, who now serves as orchestra director at the historic ‘Iolani School in Honolulu. He will be joined by ‘Iolani colleagues Jeff Andrews and Lindsay Rabe, along with other guests to provide the highest level of education and enrichment.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Register through the Brainerd Community Education website or call 218-454- 6924. Scholarships are available for the $95 registration fee, thanks to a generous donor; inquiries can be made at the time of registration. Only a few spots remain.

On Aug. 5, everyone is invited to new Sound Garden activities, presented in partnership between LAMF and the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd.

Families will receive a map and hit the nature trails on a search for small ensembles of musicians representing the different sections of the orchestra: string quartet, woodwind quintet, brass quintet and percussion.

Kids will also have a chance to try playing these instruments at a musical “petting zoo” at the arboretum’s visitors center.

The event is free with no advance registration needed, with musicians playing from 10 a.m. to noon.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, families can take their children to the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in downtown Brainerd for a a concert featuring a full symphony orchestra hosted and narrated by Jeff Andrews.

The matinee performance is titled “The Composer is Dead,” featuring a musical murder mystery by Nathaniel Stookey and clever, comical text by Lemony Snickett.

Other familiar works include Camille Saint-Saens’ “Danse Macabre” and a selection from the opera Carmen.

This event is ticketed and LAMF encourages preregistration, available at its website; or call 218-831-0765. Tickets are also available at the box office beginning one hour prior to the performance.

LAMF uses a name-your-price ticket model to promote accessibility to all; children and first-time concert attendees are encouraged to reserve for free.

For more information about this concert and other events, visit www.lakesareamusic.org/composer-is-dead.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
