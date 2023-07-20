6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 20

Lakes Area Music Festival to host vocal fellows

Recitals slated July 23 in Crosslake and Nisswa

Ori-Marcu_23.JPG
Ori Marcu from the Eastman School of Music is one of four fellows selected for the Lakes Area Music Festival Vocal Fellowships program in 2023.
Contributed / Lakes Area Music Festival
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Lakes Area Music Festival continues its preseason programming with four vocal fellows in an evening of musical theater and two classical recitals.

Each year, the LAMF invites young professional singers to apply to the Vocal Fellowship program. This year the organization received over 250 applicants from leading music conservatories in the nation.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Through a competitive selection process, four fellows were selected: soprano Tori Tedeschi Adams from Cincinnati Conservatory of Music; mezzo-soprano Ori Marcu from the Eastman School of Music; baritone Marcus King, recent soloist with the Memphis Symphony; and baritone Joel Mathias, who performs regularly with Minnesota Opera.

These singers spend three weeks in central Minnesota to gain performance experience throughout the region while also participating in musical and career coaching activities from worldwide leaders of the music industry.

The first public performance of these singers will be a musical theater cabaret Friday, July 21, at Aitkin’s Ripple Center. Joined by singers from LAMF’s 2023 opera production, attendees will enjoy a variety show featuring classic music theater like Rodgers and Hammerstein, Gershwin and Cole Porter standards from the American songbook to modern Broadway hits.

Tickets are $40 and general admission; a cash bar will be available prior to and during the show. Tickets are available for advance purchase through the organization's website or by calling 218-831-0765. Tickets will also be available at the door.

For more information, visit lakesareamusic.org/cabaret-aitkin-2023 .

On Sunday, July 23, the singers will present a vocal recital program at 2 p.m. at Crosslake Lutheran Church and at 7:30 p.m. at Nisswa's Lutheran Church of the Cross.

This showcase will include songs by Claude Debussy, Franz Schubert, Richard Strauss, Margaret Bonds and more. The variety of styles and languages will make this hour-long program engaging to audiences of all ages and experiences.

No tickets are required; donations will be accepted at the door.

For more information, visit lakesareamusic.org/prelude-series .

