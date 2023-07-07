Lakes Area Music Festival Prelude Series begins in Nisswa

NISSWA — The Lakes Area Music Festival will kick off its annual Prelude Series on Sunday, July 9, with the Thalea String Quartet performing at 2 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.

This series, which precedes the LAMF full season starting in a few weeks, brings the nation’s best emerging classical musicians to central Minnesota, with concerts in Aitkin, Brainerd, Bemidji, Crosslake and Nisswa.

The award-winning Thalea String Quartet returns as artists in residence. Over two weeks they will present a mix of classical, contemporary and familiar pops in a variety of community spaces, like churches, parks, jails, libraries, breweries and more — 18 activities in total.

All performances are offered without tickets and donations accepted.

“Last summer we had a blast getting to know central Minnesota. From the enthusiastic audiences to the relaxing setting and time on the lake, we are looking forward to bringing some of our favorite music again this season. Whether you’re a classical music fan — or giving it a chance for the first time — we’re sure you’ll find something to enjoy in one of our many concerts in the lakes area,” the ensemble’s violist, Lauren Spaulding, said in a news release.

The ensemble will also perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Bemidji’s Watermark Art Center. The program will include Franz Joseph Haydn’s “Lark” quartet, alongside tango music and eclectic contemporary works by Caroline Shaw and Erwin Schulhoff.

The following weekend, the ensemble will appear at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, with an outdoor concert for families at the Lyman P. White Memorial Park amphitheater on East River Drive in Brainerd. This concert is for all ages.

Final performances are at Aitkin’s Ripple Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, and Crosslake’s Log Church at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16. For these performances, the ensemble will be joined by baritone John Taylor Ward, founding artistic director of LAMF, with music by Ludwig van Beethoven, Caroline Shaw and more.

Here are more chances to catch Thalea:

Brainerd Public Library's “Songs and Stories” for children: 9:30-10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11.

“Songs and Stories” for children: 9:30-10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11. Brainerd Memory Café , for people with dementia and their families: 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, July 11, at Journey North Church.

, for people with dementia and their families: 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, July 11, at Journey North Church. Roundhouse Brewery : Grab a beer and enjoy live music outdoors from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.

: Grab a beer and enjoy live music outdoors from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Sensory friendly concert for anyone on the autism spectrum or with high sensitivities: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Brainerd Public Library. Contact LAMF staff member Aly Neistadt for more information at 218-275-5263.

For more information about the Thalea Quartet, visit lakesareamusic.org/thalea-string-quartet .

About the organization

The Lakes Area Music Festival is Minnesota’s summer home for world-class opera, orchestra and chamber music. Celebrating its 15th anniversary season, over 200 artists from the nation’s top orchestras and opera companies will present over 50 concert, education and community outreach activities in July and August.

Name-your-price tickets for main stage performances at downtown Brainerd’s Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts can be reserved online through the LAMF website. For assistance, call 218-831-0765. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning 60 minutes prior to each performance.

Founded in 2009, the Lakes Area Music Festival sparks connections between its central Minnesota community and the nation’s top classical performers to create transformative musical experiences.

The Lakes Area Music Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Brainerd. To find out more, visit lakesareamusic.org or call 218-ASK-LAMF.