Lakes Area Music Festival offers world class jazz and musical theater

BRAINERD — In addition to classical music, audiences in central Minnesota will have opportunities to take in world class jazz and musical theater music through the Lakes Area Music Festival.

The organization will kick off its summer programming Friday, July 28, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd with a Golden Age of Jazz gala featuring internationally acclaimed and Grammy-nominated classical singer Julia Bullock and the LAMF Symphony Orchestra.

Also, two Cabaret evenings — in Aitkin and Nisswa — will bring musical theater and the American songbook.

Read more 'Things To Do'





The annual gala will feature tunes from musical legends such as George Gershwin, James P. Johnson and Margaret Bonds.

American writer F. Scott Fitzgerald described this thrilling era as a time when “the parties were bigger, the pace faster, the buildings higher, and the morals looser.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1930s were a time when the worlds of classical, Broadway and jazz were interwoven, and the program will include sounds from the big-band era to the folk opera Porgy & Bess.

The largest fundraiser of the year, this event will include preconcert dinner packages, live auction and opportunities for attendees to show their support for the performances, education and outreach activities that make up the LAMF season.

Tickets range from $50 for the concert only program to $150 and table options for a pregala dinner, with performances and interaction with the organization’s featured artists.

Musical theater cabarets will be presented Friday, July 21, at Aitkin’s Ripple Center and Monday, July 31, at Nisswa’s Grand View Lodge.

The organization draws the nation’s leading opera singers and emerging young artists for its annual opera production.

For two nights only, these singers will present a variety show featuring classic music theater like Rodgers and Hammerstein, Gershwin and Cole Porter standards from the American Songbook, to modern Broadway hits and Disney.

Tickets are $40. A cash bar will be available prior to and during the show.

Tickets to the gala and cabaret events are required and are available for advance purchase through the organization’s website or by calling 218-831-0765.

ADVERTISEMENT

These events often sell out in advance, so early purchase is encouraged.

Throughout the summer, the Lakes Area Music Festival features the nation’s hottest young musicians in opera, orchestra and chamber music around central Minnesota.

Most activities are free to general and underserved audiences and use a name-your-price ticket model to be accessible to everyone. These popular events raise support to make this possible.

For more information, visit www.lakesareamusic.org/special-events/.