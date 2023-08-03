Lake Hubert Grange to host fundraiser Aug. 4

NISSWA — The Lake Hubert Grange will host a "raise the roof" fundraiser from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, in the Schaefer's Foods parking lot in Nisswa, on the east side of the building.

Enjoy a root beer float for $3 and a sloppy joe with chips for $5.

The grange is a local, nonprofit organization that has supported the community since 1939. The group meets in its historic building whose roof was damaged by recent storms.

Donations will help cover repair costs.