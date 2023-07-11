Lake Country Faces: Actress plays her dream role in her favorite musical

PEQUOT LAKES — “Ogre” is one word that definitely does not come to mind when encountering Kryston Wiseley with her bright smile and cheerful personality.

But an ogre is exactly what Wiseley portrays in her dream role of Princess Fiona — “a messed up princess,” she said — in “Shrek The Musical,” a Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts/ Pequot Lakes Community Theatre production.

‘Shrek the Musical’ has been my favorite musical since 2018, when I discovered it. When I saw that they were doing it, I couldn’t not do my favorite musical. Kryston Wiseley

Opening day is Friday, July 14, for the show’s six-show, two-weekend run.

“‘Shrek the Musical’ has been my favorite musical since 2018, when I discovered it,” Wiseley said June 28 before rehearsal at Pequot Lakes High School. “When I saw that they were doing it, I couldn’t not do my favorite musical.

“The music is just genius. If you listen to any of the songs more than once, you just notice new things every single time. And it’s just so well-written,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more of 'Lake Country Faces'





Wiseley, of Deerwood, graduated in 2014 from Crosby-Ironton High School before venturing to the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks to study weather.

“I wanted to be a storm chaser,” she said. “That didn’t last very long.”

Instead, she graduated from college in the spring of 2020 with a degree in music education.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

“After switching my major a few times, I found a love for singing - for teaching singing - and I’ve always had a love for acting. So it just made sense that I would become a music teacher,” Wiseley said.

She was a substitute teacher at Cuyuna Range Elementary School in Crosby, taught preschool through fifth grade music in Menahga during the 2021-22 school year, and then landed a job at Forestview Middle School in Baxter teaching fifth grade general music and sixth-eighth grade choir.

Read more about Pequot Lakes Community Theatre actors





“And it’s the best job. It brought me home; it brought me back to my family,” she said. “And I got to teach choir, which I love to do. I love to teach people to sing.”

Her love of music stems from playing saxophone through high school and being a high school band teaching assistant. She sang in all the choirs she could find and acted in her school’s one-act plays.

Kryston Wiseley is shown with instruments during the Christmas 2022 season. Contributed / Kryston Wiseley

In college, Wiseley sang opera.

ADVERTISEMENT

She didn’t start acting in musicals until 2021.

Of course, ‘Shrek’ is very iconic for people my age because we grew up with the movies. Kryston Wiseley

“I started getting into community theater just to get my feet in the water, and I always loved listening to musical theater and singing it alone in my bedroom,” Wiseley said with a laugh. “So it was really fun to get involved and start doing big-scale musicals.”

Those include:

“Darling” with the Little Falls Theatre Company where she was in the ensemble and performed a Swedish aria

Little Falls Theatre Company where she was in the ensemble and performed a Swedish aria “Elf: The Musical” with Brainerd Community Theatre - while she lived in Park Rapids - where she was in the ensemble and played several characters.

Brainerd Community Theatre - while she lived in Park Rapids - where she was in the ensemble and played several characters. “Into the Woods” with the Wadena Madhatters, where she landed a lead role as the baker’s wife, saying it was fun to learn and a good challenge.

the Wadena Madhatters, where she landed a lead role as the baker’s wife, saying it was fun to learn and a good challenge. “Sister Act” with Brainerd Community Theatre where she played Sister Mary Patrick. “So if you've seen the movie, she's kind of the whackadoodle one who's always smiling. She has those eyes and that was fun. That was just me getting to be myself.”

Brainerd Community Theatre where she played Sister Mary Patrick. “So if you've seen the movie, she's kind of the whackadoodle one who's always smiling. She has those eyes and that was fun. That was just me getting to be myself.” “A Christmas Carol” with Brainerd Community Theatre, where five people played all the characters so she played more than a half dozen people. This was challenging with different personas, accents and costumes.

with Brainerd Community Theatre, where five people played all the characters so she played more than a half dozen people. This was challenging with different personas, accents and costumes. “9 to 5: The Musical” with Brainerd Community Theatre as a dancer.

with Brainerd Community Theatre as a dancer. “Collected Stories” with Brainerd Community Theatre, which featured just two actors.

Now she joins Pequot Lakes Community Theatre for the first time to perform a favorite character in a favorite musical.

We have so much talent in the show, so many strong singers and actors, that it's really going to blow people away when they come see it. Kryston Wiseley

“Of course, ‘Shrek’ is very iconic for people my age because we grew up with the movies,” Wiseley said. “So then to have really good music and a storyline that people relate to is just the perfect combination.”

She knew when she auditioned she wanted to play Fiona, though she would have taken any role.

“She’s my dream role and I might be crushed if I don't get it, but I have to try,” she thought. “So I felt so lucky that I got my dream role. She’s so weird. She’s played by Sutton Foster on Broadway, who is a goddess.”

Calling her fellow cast members family, Wiseley said: “We have so much talent in the show, so many strong singers and actors, that it's really going to blow people away when they come see it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Wiseley, her love of singing and acting is what keeps bringing her back to community theater.

“I love to sing. And I love to create music with other people who share the same love for singing. The same goes for theater,” she said.

Kryston Wiseley is shown with her younger brothers, Salem, 9, and Asa, 8, in summer 2023. Contributed / Kryston Wiseley

To that end, Wiseley is a member of the area’s Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota and its board, where she’s helping with a youth chorale. She also plays saxophone in the Central Lakes Wind Symphony.

She taught a summer school class and a theater class to promote more opportunities for youth in theater, and she’ll teach private voice lessons in July and August.

‘Shrek the Musical’

When: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, July 14 and 21; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 15-16 and 22-23. The July 23 performance will be American Sign Language interpreted.

6:30 p.m. Fridays, July 14 and 21; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 15-16 and 22-23. The July 23 performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Where: Pequot Lakes High School auditorium

Pequot Lakes High School auditorium Tickets: $15 for adults; $13 for seniors age 60+; $10 for students age 18 and younger. Buy tickets online at www.isd186.org and click on “Community Education,” then “Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts,” or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.